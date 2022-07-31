Vive la tax cut!

This Republican Legislature so wants to cut income taxes in special session next week that it's willing to risk untold millions in penalties for misapplying federal covid-relief manna.

But it won't raise teacher salaries, because that would be reckless.

And there's talk that, to gird the state for those possible federal penalties, it could delay scheduled spending for broadband improvement, but not income-tax cuts.

These are legislators of great vision. They see an Arkansas with poorly paid teachers, slow-as-Christmas rural Internet and a big fine from the federal government for a lowered top income-tax rate from 5.5 percent to 4.9 percent sending most of the cash to the highest-income taxpayers.

The low-income rural Arkansas taxpayer could sit in front of his computer, if he has one, and watch the little wheel go round-and-round while he figures out whether to use his tens of dollars in reduced taxes on gasoline or groceries.

Maybe at least the working man's television set would work so that, at 6 p.m., he could hear and see the news from Little Rock that the federal government had told Arkansas to pay back $80 million--or it might be $800 million--in penalties for using covid-relief money on the tax cut that paid for his week's household expenses and his boss' family vacation at Seaside.

Here's the thing: In the throes of the pandemic, the federal government printed a lot of money and distributed it to and through state governments. The money shored up state government coffers, propped up as much business activity as could be ginned up under the circumstances, and put stimulus checks in the accounts of citizens.

All of that bolstered commerce accruing to the benefit of state tax receipts.

Arkansas fared better than most states because Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Republican rulers chose commerce over health at a higher rate than most states. We kept our economy going more than most.

And we got infected and died more than most.

The result is that--owing to cautious budgeting, continued economic percolation and the propping up by the federal relief--state government built up a $1.6 billion surplus.

We now will have this special session beginning next week to put into immediate full effect the aforementioned income-tax cut, previously planned for cautious phasing-in into 2024.

The governor also proposed substantial teacher raises, but legislators said that was a no-go, because it just wouldn't be prudent.

Then, late last week, news broke that state finance officials have been a little on edge. They've remembered that the federal government plainly said in the first place that no state could use covid-relief funds for income-tax cuts.

At one point state finance officials were whispering that the penalty might be toward $1 billion. Then, in a louder voice, they assured that recalculation had shown it would, if anything, amount to less than $100 million, which isn't any money at all unless teachers want it.

All of that is, like everything else, currently enjoined in court.

Right-wing states like Arkansas are saying the federal government can't tell us how to spend our money. The federal government is saying y'all would be in a heck of a mess without the money we send, and we put conditions on it all the time.

Then there was news from Talk Business and Politics that one state-government idea, in protection against a worse-case scenario, was to freeze hundreds of millions of dollars earmarked for rural broadband.

The state's legal argument is that it is not using covid-relief money for tax cuts, but is instead using the money it would have had anyway. Any connection, state lawyers and finance officials say, is "indirect," thus legal enough.

It's like this, just an example: You win the lottery. The lottery has a rule saying you can't use winnings on casino wagering or you'll have to pay a chunk of those lottery winnings back. You put your lottery winnings in the bank and go to the casino and lose a tidy sum. The lottery fines you. You say, oh, no, I was only betting money I had before or aside from the winnings. The lottery says, oh, come on, you couldn't have afforded to use pre-existing money on such a lark absent the lottery winnings. And you tell the lottery to mind its own damned business.

There is a theory that money in one pocket is somewhat related to money in the other pocket in that it's all the same pair of britches.

So we'll see how that turns out in court.

The only thing we can be certain about is that this Legislature will cut income taxes. You couldn't scare or fine these rascals out of doing it.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



