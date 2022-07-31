Was time to go, says exiting PB police chief

Former Pine Bluff police chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. sat down with Pine Bluff Commercial editor Byron Tate on Franklin's one-year anniversary date with the Pine Bluff Police Department and his last day as the Pine Bluff chief of police, for an exclusive exit interview.

From street crime and crime from within the police department to his decision to retire, Franklin gives his take on the Pine Bluff Police Department in this two-part video series of The Newsroom.

Franklin who began his law enforcement career with the Arkansas State Police at the age of 27, goes into his second retirement in his 70s, satisfied with the work he has put in.

Nearly a decade into his retirement from the Arkansas State Police, Franklin had accepted the full-time position of Pine Bluff police chief in March of 2022 after serving as interim police chief for nearly eight months beginning in July of 2021.

Franklin earned his bachelor of arts degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He began his law enforcement career at the state police in 1979 as a corporal and then moved up the ranks.

In 2000, Franklin was appointed state fire marshal, where he was responsible for overseeing and enforcing the Arkansas Fire Prevention Code. Later, he gained certification as a fraud examiner.

Franklin's background includes training in firearms, drug enforcement, homicide investigation and human resource management.

Immediately preceding his retirement, Col. Winfred Phillips chose Franklin to lead the state police's Troop E in Pine Bluff.

Franklin said his tenure with the ASP prepared him for the chief of police position.

From the PBPD's morale to the solved-crime rate, Franklin said many things have improved in one year but there are some things that still need improvement including law enforcement pay.





Franklin decided to retire after "extensive reflection and further review of state standards required to serve as permanent chief," a role to which he was appointed on March 7. Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said at the time that the decision to remove "interim" from Franklin's title had been "developing for a while, especially when we were working on getting salaries in place."

When Franklin was named interim police chief last summer, he said he only intended to serve in the interim role until a permanent chief was hired and as long as Washington would allow him.

Franklin admits he didn't want to retire but there were many reasons that played a role in his final decision.

"The state wanted me to do another course or either go back to the police academy. It was several steps," he said. "When I looked at myself, my age, my health, the stress that I did not want to go through and I looked within the police department and there were people within the Pine Bluff Police Department that could carry on what I had put in place, I said no I don't want to do this."

Part two of the video will be available on Monday.