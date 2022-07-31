Why we must put students first

I teach at a college, and I elected to teach summer school, as I do every summer, in order to make extra money to buy school clothes for my children.

In my class I have Karen students, refugees from Burma/Myanmar who are still learning English, a kid from Chihuahua, Mexico, who speaks perfect English as his second language, a skateboarder from Ozark, which seems like an oxymoron but is not, and George--we'll call him George--from another small town nearby.

I noticed early on that George was smart. I let them pick what we study first and they wanted Edgar Allan Poe, so we read "The Raven." As we discussed its universal themes and I did my best to make this quaint and curious mostly forgotten lore relevant to their modern lives, George observed that Tupac Shakur wrote lyrics that had the same themes. He looked them up and showed me.

And so the class went in a direction of using rap music to interpret Poe, which was very cool and lots of fun and not even remotely my idea. I learn a lot from my students.

Next we read "Songs of Innocence and Experience" by William Blake. When the class presented contemporary songs and argued why they fit into those categories using lyrics as evidence, George brought in examples from two other rappers I'd never heard of Common and Nas. George knew everything about Common and Nas. And he was able to eloquently instruct us as to their songs of innocence and experience.

When George finished his presentation, I said, "Have you ever thought about doing this for a career?" He looked at me like I was crazy and I said, "No, really. There are scholars who do stuff like this for a living. We study all kinds of things, like the literature of film. Kendrick Lamar just won a Pulitzer Prize. You could get your doctorate and specialize and become the leading expert in the world on rap music as literature. I think you are already well on your way."

I am used to having students laugh at me but George's laugh was not ha-ha funny, nor was it even eye-roll funny as in Mrs. Faulkenberry is such a complete dork. It was cynical, sad. A laugh that sounded more like a whimper.

"I could never do that, Mrs. Faulkenberry." He shook his head. "Why not?" "Because I'm from here." My face could not unfrown itself. "So what?" "People around here don't do stuff like that."

I was gutted by this answer. Because I was the child of good, kind educators who spoiled me rotten--if spoiling is loving, nurturing, and encouraging--I cannot remember one time in my life I thought for a moment I could not do something because I am from here. I am a proud Ozark Hillbilly and always have been.

Around our house growing up we felt sorry for people not from rural Arkansas. Pitied the poor things who had to live in a city or, God forbid, another state. Arkansas is the state of Maya Angelou and Johnny Cash. Scott Joplin. General Douglas MacArthur. The Little Rock Nine. Walmart and J.B. Hunt. President Bill Clinton. John Grisham. The nation's best senator, Dale Bumpers, came from my county. I have no sense of Arkansans as underdogs.

The next day George texted me at 7:30 a.m. "I will be a few minutes late. Car broke down." I texted him back to be safe and I wanted to talk to him after class. When class ended, instead of dodging me, he waited in his seat while everyone else left. I wondered if he dreaded our visit and I hoped I wasn't overstepping my bounds as I may or may not sometimes have a slight tendency to do. But his eyes showed no fear. Instead he kept looking over at me with something like anticipation. I pulled up a chair across from him.

"What are you doing with your life?"

"What do you mean?"

"George, I mean what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life, as the poet Mary Oliver says?"

He looked at me like I was speaking Finnish. "I don't know."

"Do you have a major?" "Yes. Banking."

"Banking?" I tried, likely unsuccessfully, to conceal my prejudice against math. "Do you like numbers?"

"No. I hate them. Especially algebra."

"Then why are you going into banking?"

"I don't know." The next statement came out like a question. "I guess to make some money?"

"George, how old are you?" "Nineteen."

"Do you know you make choices now that can influence the path you take in the future?"

"I don't understand that, Mrs. Faulkenberry. I have never thought about a path for the future."

"Why not?"

The conversation that ensued involved tears. George doesn't know his mom. He lives with an abusive dad. He made straight As in high school, then joined the service to get out of the house. He has a GI Bill, but no one in his family ever went to college. So he thought he would start out small and get an associate's degree. He is not sure if he will be able to do it.

I have heard this story 1,000 times over the course of my career, as have all of my friends and family members who are teachers. That doesn't make hearing it again any easier. I cannot stand this story or the tears, so I asked George to please do me a favor and let me introduce him to some people I know. George and I are going to Russellville next week to tour a dorm, visit the financial aid office, and speak with an academic advisor at Arkansas Tech.

I write a lot about education, and lately it's been all about teachers and our abysmal pay, and how something needs to be done--now--about it, because we are in a crisis situation with the numbers of teachers leaving the profession in Arkansas. We can talk about policy and taxes and the budget all day long, and I do that on a lot of days.

But I am telling you this story because when we get down to it, George is what matters most about teaching. George is what matters most about public school, education, the state, policy, taxes, the budget, America, and actually the entire world.

A legislator I thought of before as decent was quoted in a Hot Springs newspaper last week saying superintendents and school boards withheld covid relief funds meant for teacher bonuses. This is not only hogwash, but seeks to divide teachers and admin and local boards, as if we are not all a team.

But the vilest thing he said was this: "The reason people are losing their faith in the schools is because of teachers who do not want to do what they need to do for the betterment of the kids. That's not their priority. Their priority is just themselves." If we replaced "schools" with "government" and "teachers" with "politicians," the dude would be accurate.

Teachers absolutely do whatever is needed for the betterment of kids. It's our job. We do whatever it takes, even in the midst of a pandemic and under constant threat of school shootings, for very little pay, and to say otherwise is profane. I didn't tell you the story of George and me because it is extraordinary; it is not. It happens every day in classrooms all over this state. In our beautiful, wonderful public schools where we welcome George with open arms, whether he comes from a meth house or a mansion.

If you are a teacher, have been a teacher, love a teacher, have been loved by a teacher; if you are a legislator who cares more about George than your corporate sponsors; if you are a human being who recognizes that the betterment of Arkansas children must be our highest priority if we are to succeed at anything else of value, come to the Capitol Aug. 7. Block party starts at 2:30 p.m. and rally at 4 p.m.

Together we can demand our kids come first, before tax breaks for the wealthy. Tell our elected leaders: Pay Arkansas teachers now.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.