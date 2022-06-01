1 dead, 1 injured after separate crop duster crashes in east Arkansas; plane wreck near West Memphis kills man, 62

The Federal Aviation Administration reports that three small airplanes crashed in east Arkansas over the past few days, resulting in two fatalities.

But John Morris, a spokesman for the Shelby County sheriff's office in Tennessee, said one of those fatal crashes actually occurred in a small part of Tennessee that's on the western side of the Mississippi River.

That crash, on Tuesday, killed Malcolm King, 62, of Hernando, Miss., said Morris.

The single-engine Cessna 162 crashed in a field near West Memphis, according to the FAA's preliminary report. The airplane was registered to Jay Air LLC of Memphis.

On Saturday, one person died when a Grumman American G-164 crashed near Walnut Ridge. That plane, a crop duster, was registered to Hackberry Flying Service of Caraway.

On Friday, an Air Tractor AT-802 crashed near Weiner, seriously injuring one person. That plane, apparently a crop duster, was registered to J&J Air Service LLC of Weiner.

The names of those killed or injured wasn't included in the preliminary crash reports.











