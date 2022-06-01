Sections
1 dead, 1 injured after separate crop duster crashes in east Arkansas; plane wreck near West Memphis kills man, 62

by Bill Bowden | Today at 12:34 p.m.
The Federal Aviation Administration reports that three small airplanes crashed in east Arkansas over the past few days, resulting in two fatalities.

But John Morris, a spokesman for the Shelby County sheriff's office in Tennessee, said one of those fatal crashes actually occurred in a small part of Tennessee that's on the western side of the Mississippi River.

That crash, on Tuesday, killed Malcolm King, 62, of Hernando, Miss., said Morris.

The single-engine Cessna 162 crashed in a field near West Memphis, according to the FAA's preliminary report. The airplane was registered to Jay Air LLC of Memphis.

On Saturday, one person died when a Grumman American G-164 crashed near Walnut Ridge. That plane, a crop duster, was registered to Hackberry Flying Service of Caraway.

On Friday, an Air Tractor AT-802 crashed near Weiner, seriously injuring one person. That plane, apparently a crop duster, was registered to J&J Air Service LLC of Weiner.

The names of those killed or injured wasn't included in the preliminary crash reports.




