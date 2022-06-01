2022 Junior Leadership class graduates

Graduates of the 2022 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff program were honored at a graduation dinner May 19 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Junior Leadership Pine Bluff is a Chamber program for high school students.

Students were able to put into use the proper table etiquette skills they learned in their second session as parents and community leaders celebrated them, according to the newsletter.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. was the keynote speaker and urged the students to face their fears as they head out into the world.

The Chamber congratulates the following graduates from these schools:

WATSON CHAPEL HIGH SCHOOL

Heru Harrington, Nakhi Jones, Emarie Mahogany, and Hunter Stafford;

WHITE HALL HIGH SCHOOL

Ryan Bullard, and Jacob Pham.

Jamal Gordon, Chamber membership engagement manager, directs the program.