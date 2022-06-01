7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Prepare your own delicious leg of lamb for family day dining. Serve it with Tabbouleh (see recipe). Add a romaine salad and flatbread. For dessert, slice angel food cake and top it with fresh strawberries.

Plan ahead: Save enough lamb and strawberries for Monday; save enough cake for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Make Lamb Sandwiches on Rosemary Bread. Spread the bread with goat cheese and layer it with leftover lamb slices, roasted red peppers and spinach leaves. Serve with baked chips. Drizzle chocolate syrup over the leftover strawberries for dessert.

TUESDAY: Prepare Penne With Ricotta, Arugula and Basil for a flavorful no-meat meal: Cook 1 pound penne pasta according to package directions; reserve ½ cup cooking water and drain pasta. In a large bowl, mix 8 ounces low-fat ricotta, 1 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 2 teaspoons lemon zest, ½ teaspoon coarse salt and ¾ teaspoon pepper. Heat another tablespoon of oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Add a 5-ounce package baby arugula (coarsely chopped) and 2 cups loosely packed fresh basil. Toss with tongs until wilted, or about 2 minutes. Transfer mixture to the bowl with the ricotta and mix well. Add the hot pasta to the ricotta mixture and toss to coat. Add reserved cooking water as needed to moisten the pasta. Serve, passing more parmesan at the table. Add a mixed green salad and garlic bread. Top leftover cake with chocolate ice cream for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Friday.

WEDNESDAY: Ground Beef Reuben Melts (see recipe) are a low-cost hit. Serve the sandwiches with pickled beets (from jar). Enjoy tropical fruits for dessert.

THURSDAY: Pick up a rotisserie chicken and serve it with deli pasta salad and deli coleslaw. Add whole-grain rolls. For dessert, slice some kiwis.

Plan ahead: Buy enough pasta salad for Friday. Prepare Friday's meatloaf tonight if time permits.

FRIDAY: Let the kids help prepare Italian Tacos. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine 1 pound lean ground beef, 2 lightly beaten eggs, 1 cup Italian breadcrumbs, ¼ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese, ¼ cup minced onion and 1 cup red pasta sauce. Mix well; pressing into an 8-by-4-inch loaf pan. Bake 1 hour or until temperature at center of loaf reaches 165 degrees. Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes. Slice into 6 slices. Crumble each slice into a warmed taco shell. Top with additional warmed pasta sauce and shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese. Serve with leftover pasta salad. Add carrot sticks. For dessert, you have leftover ice cream.

SATURDAY: Your guests will enjoy Farfalle With Salmon and Mint (see recipe). Serve the combo with a bibb lettuce salad and sourdough bread. For dessert, buy fruit tarts to keep it simple.

THE RECIPES

Tabbouleh

3 large tomatoes, finely chopped

Coarse salt, divided use

½ cup medium-grind bulgur, rinsed

¼ cup lemon juice (2 lemons), divided use

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 /8 teaspoon ground red (cayenne) pepper

1 ½ cups minced fresh parsley

½ cup minced fresh mint

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Black pepper to taste

Toss tomatoes with ¼ teaspoon salt in fine-mesh strainer set over bowl and let drain, tossing occasionally, for 30 minutes. Reserve 2 tablespoons drained tomato juice. Toss bulgur with 2 tablespoons lemon juice and reserved tomato juice in bowl; let sit until grains begin to soften, 30 to 40 minutes. Whisk remaining 2 tablespoons lemon juice, oil, cayenne and ¼ teaspoon salt together in large bowl. Add tomatoes, bulgur mixture, parsley, mint and onions and toss gently to combine. Cover and let sit at room temperature 1 hour or until flavors have blended and bulgur is tender. Before serving, toss salad to recombine and season with additional salt and black pepper to taste. (Adapted from "The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook," American's Test Kitchen)

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 143 calories, 2 g protein, 11 g fat, 12 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 112 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

■ ■ ■

Ground Beef Reuben Melts

1 pound very lean ground beef

¼ cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup refrigerated sauerkraut, with liquid

6 slices dark rye bread, toasted

½ cup Thousand Island dressing

6 thin slices Swiss cheese

Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet to medium-high. Add beef, onion and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, 5 to 7 minutes or until beef is no longer pink and onion is softened.

Meanwhile, heat broiler.

In 1-quart saucepan, heat sauerkraut; drain. Arrange toasted sliced bread on broiler pan. Stir salad dressing into beef mixture. Spoon mixture evenly onto bread slices. Top each with sauerkraut and cheese. Broil 4 to 6 inches from heat 3 to 4 minutes or until cheese is melted and bubbly; serve.

Makes 6 open-face sandwiches.

Nutrition information: Each sandwich (prepared with reduced-fat dressing and cheese) contains approximately 289 calories, 26 g protein, 11 g fat, 23 g carbohydrate, 59 mg cholesterol, 645 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 ½

■ ■ ■

Farfalle With Salmon and Mint

12 ounces farfalle (bow tie) pasta

1 tablespoon butter

1 large leek, white and light green part only, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise (about 2 cups)

1 ¼ cups unsalted chicken broth, divided use

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

12 ounces skinless salmon filet (¾ to 1 inch thick)

2 teaspoons lemon zest

½ cup sour cream

½ cup chopped fresh mint

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain.

Meanwhile, melt butter in a large nonstick skillet on medium heat. Add leek, ½ cup broth, salt and pepper; bring to a simmer and cook 1 minute. Place salmon on leeks; cover. Cook 5 minutes or until leek is tender and salmon is cooked through. Remove salmon to plate. Add remaining ¾ cup broth and zest to skillet; bring to a simmer. Break up salmon. Place salmon in pasta pot with drained pasta, leek mixture, sour cream and mint. Toss to mix; serve.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with reduced-fat sour cream) contains approximately 351 calories, 21 g protein, 8 g fat, 47 g carbohydrate, 42 mg cholesterol, 187 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



