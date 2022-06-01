Arkansas' covid hospitalizations post largest 1-day jump since January

Arkansas on Wednesday posted its largest one-day jump in hospitalized covid-19 patients since January. The number of Arkansans hospitalized with the virus rose by 16, to 92, the highest total since April 8.

The increase in hospitalized patients was the largest since Jan. 31, about two weeks after the peak of a surge of infections caused by the omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the state's count of coronavirus cases grew by 466. The increase, while larger than the one on Tuesday, was down from a spike of 556 cases the previous Wednesday. Except for that increase, however, the addition of 466 covid cases on Wednesday was the largest one-day increase in the state's total case count since March.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by four, to 11,488.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 308. It was the second consecutive daily decline in the average, and it was down from an average of 320 new cases per day the previous week.

After falling the previous two days, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 120, to 3,880, as new cases outnumbered recoveries. However, the total as of Wednesday was still down from a recent high of 4,082 active cases on Sunday.

After not changing a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose Wednesday by two, to seven.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 843,828 cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 828,230 are considered recovered.