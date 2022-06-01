OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Arkansas’ wine professionals offer their favorites





This week, instead of telling you what I think you should be drinking right now, here are recommendations from Arkansas' most knowledgeable wine professionals.

James King | Owner, King James Wine, Bentonville

| Owner, King James Wine, Bentonville Nikolaihof Vom Stein Federspiel Riesling ($40)

Light bodied, adorably refreshing with juicy stone fruit, especially peaches, and bone dry. This wine has soul and energy that just yearns to be shared with friends, summer light foods, or by itself. Maybe the soul comes from Biodynamic practices or the 1600 (plus) years of wine growing and making!

Susie Long | Wine Director, Petit & Keet/Cypress Social, Little Rock

| Wine Director, Petit & Keet/Cypress Social, Little Rock Cadre "Sea Queen" Albarino ($24)

Coastal environments are key to making the most of Albarino. While typically produced on the Iberian Peninsula, the grape has become trendy for experimental wineries of California's Central Coast AVA. The two regions are similarly influenced by the sea; ocean fog cools and preserves the grape's signature fresh acidity while adding a hint of salinity. Citrus and tropical fruit with strong minerality can be expected from this varietal, truly the queen of the sea.

Josh Mills | Host, Acquired Tastings Podcast, Little Rock

| Host, Acquired Tastings Podcast, Little Rock Teutonic Wine Co. "Raspberry Mushroom" ($33)

This is made from one of my favorite white wine grapes, riesling, and my favorite sparkling wine grape, pinot meunier. When I tried the slightly fizzy, pink wine I knew it would be my summer wine. At only 11% alcohol, the wine doesn't weigh on you like the summer humidity and is low alcohol enough to be enjoyed all day. It's ripe peachy, honeysuckle, lemon zestiness balanced with light tannins and racy acidity leaves you wanting more.

Stan Parks | Wine Sales, King James Wine, Bentonville

| Wine Sales, King James Wine, Bentonville Anselmi San Vincenzo ($18)

This white from Italy's Veneto region is made up of garganega backed by chardonnay and sauvignon blanc. The flavors are all citrus and stone fruits with lovely floral accents. In the glass, it sports a beautiful golden hue. Sunshine in a glass!

Blair Wallace | Co-Owner and Wine Director, Ciao Baci, Little Rock

| Co-Owner and Wine Director, Ciao Baci, Little Rock Lorenza True Rosé ($20)

This rosé is an absolute knockout and perfect for patio sipping during these warm months. The nose is full of oranges and blossoms and the fruit/acidity balance is perfect on the palate. Not to mention they are an entirely female-owned winery.

Kara Wilkins | Owner, Flyght Black, Little Rock

| Owner, Flyght Black, Little Rock Wade Cellars "Three" Rosé ($16)

Their recently released 2021 rosé is a perfect light-bodied wine for the sweltering days of summer, with notes of fresh-picked strawberries and perfectly ripened melon. Wade Cellars, owned by former NBA basketball star Dwayne Wade, is one of the few Black-owned wine brands sold in our state, so it's a perfect way to support diversity in the wine industry.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com.