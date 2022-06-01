ASU System proposes tuition, fee increases at all but one campus

The Arkansas State University System is proposing to raise full time undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees at all of its campuses but one.

The proposal, which will be presented to the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees on Thursday, shows no increase for full-time undergraduates at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.

The increases for full-time students planned for the other campuses range from 4.6% at Arkansas State University, which is in Jonesboro, to 2.2% at Arkansas State University Mid-South in West Memphis.

The proposed rates for a full-time, in-state, undergraduate student carrying 15 credit hours per semester or 30 credit hours annually in 2022-23 would be:

• Arkansas State University: $9,310, a 4.6% increase.

• Henderson State University: $9,450, same rate as now.

• Arkansas State University-Beebe: $3,780, a 3.3% increase.

• Arkansas State University-Mountain Home: $3,780, a 4.1% increase.

• Arkansas State University Mid-South: $4,180, a 2.2% increase.

• Arkansas State University-Newport: $3,690, a 3.4% increase.

• Arkansas State University Three Rivers: 4,190, a 2.9% increase.

Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday on the ASU Mid-South campus in West Memphis.