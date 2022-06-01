Calendar 6-1-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Wednesday, June 1

First Trinity to give away food

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will have its drive-thru food distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1. Food will be given away on a first come, first served basis until all the food is gone. Participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles during the event, according to a news release. The church offers this monthly community-wide food giveaway in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank. Details: First Trinity, (870) 534-2873.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Through Wednesday, June 1

Agriculture scholarships available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting scholarship applications from students majoring in agriculture or an agriculture-related field at Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, the University of Arkansas System, and Arkansas Tech University. Applications can be found at bit.ly/DeptofAgScholarship and will be accepted through June 1, according to a news release. Details: Amy Lyman at amy.lyman@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Underway

Amos Chapel holds revival

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will continue Spring Revival at 7 p.m. today and Thursday. The evangelist will be the Rev. Leon Williams Jr. of True Vine "E" Missionary Baptist Church. Pulpit devotion leaders will be pastors Antonio Gayden today and Royce Jackson Jr. on Thursday. Musical guests will include today -- Heart 2 Hearts Youth Choir and Youth Praise Dancers; Thursday -- True Vine E Mass Choir. Amos Chapel and its pastor, the Rev. Robert Willis Jr., invites the community to attend. For transportation or details, call (870) 360-3320 or 692-3413.

Thursday, June 2

PBHS Class of 1960 to meet

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet Thursday at noon at Wright's Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. All 1960 classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to join the gathering, according to a news release. Questions or updates on classmates should be made to Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or nlrharper@hotmail.com.

Author to address Camden mystery

Beth Brickell, author and film director from Los Angeles, will discuss the solved Maud Crawford mystery in Camden from 1957. Brickell will make a presentation at 6 p.m. June 2 at the Pine Bluff main library, 600 S. Main St. She has written four books about the case and will offer her newest book, "Solving the Maud Crawford Puzzle," at the event.

Beginning Thursday, June 2

Neighborhood Watch groups to meet

The Pine Bluff Police Department announced the Neighborhood Watch meetings will resume and residents are urged to attend. Groups, dates and locations include:

3rd Avenue meets June 2 at 6 p.m. at the Boone/Murphy House, 714 W. Fourth Ave.

Central Park meets June 9 at 6 p.m. at Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar St.

Jefferson Heights meets June 13 at 6 p.m. (The location to be determined.)

Taylor Association meets June 14 at 7 p.m. at Rose Hill Baptist Church, 2121 W. 26th Ave.

Belmont/Broadmoor meets June 14 at 6 p.m. at 1302 Washington St.

Calvary Association meets June 16 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Stephens Church of God in Christ, 4805 W. 14th Ave.

Sheraton Park meets June 16 at 6:30 p.m. at 4101 Hazel St.

University Park meets June 23 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St.

East Harding meets June 27 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave.

Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org or Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. at lfranklin@pbpd.org.

Friday, June 3

Election panel to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at the election office 123 N. Main St., according to Chairman Mike Adam. The agenda includes public comments on new business (two minutes per person.) New business includes: 1. Hearing for anyone who appears in response to a letter notifying them that their ballot was not counted. All proof of voter ID was to be cured by noon Tuesday, so the election board cannot accept photo ID at this time. (If any were cured before the noon deadline, those are to counted if that was the only deficiency, otherwise they would still have to appear for the hearing.) Add any that were cured by providing ID or any approved at hearing to ballots to count. 2. Make final determinations on all provisional ballots based on the clerk's findings entered on yellow envelope. 3. Process all approved ballots and certify the election. Details: election office, (870) 541-5475.

Beginning Friday, June 3

ASC hosts summer bash

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) is kicking off summer with Art Rocks: Summer Bash from 5-10 p.m. June 3 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4. The fundraising event will feature music, food trucks, games, art demos, art auctions, karaoke, kid-friendly activities and other projects. The Summer Bash will be held at ASC's ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main, 623 and 627 S. Main St. The event is to celebrate the new facilities and to raise money for a renovation project at ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St., according to a news release.

Saturday, June 4

Pine Bluff-Altheimer Blues Fest set

The Pine Bluff-Atheimer Blues Fest (Fall Fest Remix festival) is scheduled for June 4 at the Cook Family Park, 11712 N. U.S. 79 at Altheimer. The gates open at 1 p.m. and the show begins at 4 p.m. This event serves as the new date for last year's fall fest, which was postponed due to inclement weather. All previously purchased tickets will be honored June 4, according the news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com. Featured artists include The Barkays, Sir Charles Jones, Omar Cunningham, Donnie Ray, Mo B, Gerod Rayborn, Lady Trucker, Eddie Keys, Kamyra and The Platinum Band. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 the day of the show. VIP seating, RV parking, a party bus VIP style (round trip from West Memphis) and merchandise vending apace is also available. To purchase tickets online, visit Impact Tickets at https://tickets.impacttickets.com/event/pbabluesfest-2022. Details: 888-684-9998.

American Legion to host fundraiser

White Hall American Legion Post, 1104 Nancy St. (corner of Nancy and Huckleberry streets) will host a rummage sale Saturday from 8 a.m. until early afternoon, according to a news release. The fundraiser will be held indoors and outside on the parking lot. Masks will be optional inside. The indoor sales include home interior items and furniture. The exterior sales include children's bicycles, toys and furniture. Proceeds from the sale support the activities of the White Hall Post 232, according to the release.

Master Gardeners plan tour, fun day

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will present a Luau Spring Demonstration Garden Tour along with a fellowship and fun day. The event will be held from 2-5 p.m. June 4 at the garden site at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 Idaho St. There will be games, prizes, and refreshments will be served, according to a spokesman. Details: Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033.

Beginning Saturday, June 4

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include June 4 -- Detroit Johnny and Company; July 2 -- D.K. Harrell; Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Sunday, June 5

School Garden contest seeks entries

Entries are being accepted for the ninth annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest through June 5. Winners will be announced in the fall of 2022 and the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas are sponsors. Applicants may be any school with a school garden in the 2021-2022 school year or is planning to start one in the 2022-2023 school year, according to a news release. The application is available at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ArkansasGrownSchoolGardenOfTheYearContest2022.

Beginning Monday, June 6

ASC hosts Art Jr. Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Art Jr. Camp -- This camp combines beginner lessons in various mediums with an exploration of "Space and Time." This camp is from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 6-10. It is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Camp set for special needs children

CP Foundation & Consulting Group will conduct the H.E.R.O.E.S Club Night & Weekend Camp for special needs children ages 5-12 who are looking for something fun and structured to do. The camp will be held at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. Session A will be held June 6 through July 2. Session B will take place July 10 through Aug. 6. Sessions are available Monday through Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children with a behavioral plan or educational deficiency are welcomed, according to a news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com. The registration membership fee is $50. The fee is $50 per week for Monday through Friday sessions and $25 per week for Saturday sessions. Carolyn Pridgeon is founder and executive director of CP Foundation & Consulting Group. To register or for details, email heroesclubpb@gmail.com or call (725) 236-9003.

Beginning Wednesday, June 8

Lakeside, St. Luke set summer camp

Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Olive St., and St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St., will host a summer day camp June 8 through July 27 for children in first through fifth grade. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Project Transformation Arkansas will sponsor the camp. Activities will include games, arts, recreation, and reading. Meals will be provided by TOPPS Inc. Registration is $20 per child or $50 per family. Parents may sign up their children at https://ptark.force.com/registration/s/ or by calling either church, according to a flier on the mayor's Facebook page. Details: Lakeside UMC, (870) 534-6241, or St. Luke UMC, (870) 535-2291.

Thursday, June 9

Bank renovates Chapel site

Relyance Bank's Watson Chapel Branch, 2511 Camden Road, will celebrate its grand reopening from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber's Redcoats will attend the ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. The bank recently renovated this location and wants people to come and see what they have done, according to the newsletter.

Ivy Center plans virtual ACT seminar

The Ivy Center for Education will host a free virtual ACT Boot Camp from 6-8 p.m. June 9. The presenter will be Charity Smith-Allen, PhD, with Fetterman & Associates, according to a news release. Students in 7-12th grades are encouraged to attend. The boot camp will be held on Zoom with Meeting ID: 856 8296 4187 and Passcode: 351061. For the Zoom link or details, send an email to Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com . The Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation is the sponsor.

Veterans Legal Clinic set

The Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. June 9 at the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. The free legal session for veterans is open each second Thursday of the month, according to a news release. The Veterans Legal Assistance Program is offered by the Center for Arkansas Legal Services. The agency offers help with issues such as VA benefits, family law, collections, bankruptcy filing, SNAP and TEA benefits, Medicaid, housing and expungement (sealing Arkansas criminal records.) Details: (501) 376-3423 or www.arkansaslegal.org or Pine Bluff Mayor's office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Saturday, June 11

Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant set

The 2022 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition will be held at 2:30 p.m. June 11 in the Family Life Center of Immanuel Baptist Church at Warren. The pageant is part of the 66th Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival. Details: Bradley County Chamber of Commerce office, www.pinktomatofestival.com or contact JeNelle Lipton at (501) 416-7882 or Glenda Cross at (870) 820-1682. The Pink Tomato Festival main events will be held June 10-11. Details: https://www.facebook.com/bcptf.

Festival to host All Tomato Luncheon

The 63rd annual All Tomato Luncheon will be a feature of the 2022 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival at Warren. The luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m. June 11 at the First Baptist Church Activities Center, according to a news release. Luncheon tickets are $12 and can be purchased from the Bradley County Extension Office. Tickets are limited, according to the release. The Pink Tomato Festival main events will be held June 10-11. Details: http://www.pinktomatofestival.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/bcptf .

Beginning Saturday, June 11

TOPPS slates mental health first aid

TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, will host trainings on mental health first aid June 11 and June 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The events are free to attend, according to a news release. The trainer will be Annette Dove, founder and executive director of TOPPS. Pre-registration is required by calling (870) 267-2186, Toni Burton-Walker, TOPPS' administrative intern, and a registered nurse.

Beginning Monday, June 13

TOPPS announces summer camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non-profit at Pine Bluff, will conduct summer camp 22 for children ages 7-15 years, according to a news release. Camps will be held June 13-Aug. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Activities will include: academics, acting, music, sports, kickball, STEM (science, technology, engineer, and math), financial literacy, art -- craft/sewing, cooking, physical fitness, dance, karate, golf, swimming, skating, bowling, archery, board games, field trips, 3D printing, movies, fishing, robotics, and entrepreneur training. Details: TOPPS office, (870)850-6011 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Theater Sophomore Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. Sessions include: Theater Sophomore Camp -- This event will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 13-23, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 24. The final performance will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Sophomore camp is open to ages 12-15 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $220 for members and $240 for nonmembers. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps.

Through Wednesday, June 15

Forestry scholarship

available

Applications for the Foresters for the Future scholarship are being accepted through June 15. The scholarship will provide $4,000 per semester, for four years, to an incoming freshman pursuing a forestry degree at the University of Arkansas at Monticello's (UAM) College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. Students interested in the scholarship can details at uamont.edu/academics/CFANR/index.html. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division and UAM announced the scholarship availability.

Thursday, June 16

The White Hall Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the city, will host a job fair from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. June 16 at the White Hall Community Center, 9801 Dollarway Road. It's open to the public and not limited to White Hall or Jefferson County residents. Job openings range from little or no training to highly skilled or a college degree required. Already, approximately 35 employers have signed up and will be on-site, and there's room for more, organizers said. Participating employers will have booths at the job fair. The deadline to for employers to sign up is June 9. For more information, send an email to WhiteHallChamber@gmail.com.

Beginning Sunday, June 19

Dermott native's play to

debut at Fayetteville

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of Flex by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, June 19-July 24. Performances of Flex are scheduled Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at TheatreSquared at Fayetteville. Tickets range from $18-$58. Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator who writes "love letters for and to women of the American South," according to a news release. Details: theatre2.org/lights-up, theatre2.org/subscribe or (479) 777-7477.

Beginning Monday, June 20

Hurricane HYPE sets youth camp

Hurricane HYPE Center, near New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a Summer Camp for youth June 20 through July 22. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $250 per child. The fee includes everything except concessions and masks are required, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The camp is open to youth in the second through eighth grade. Space is limited. Youth will participate in an array of activities, including 4-H, coding and recreation. For details, call (870) 534-2782 or send an email to hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Camp applications are available at newsthurricane.org.

Beginning Monday, June 27

ASC plans Art Pro Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: Art Pro -- Campers will have lessons in various mediums while exploring themes of "Space and Time." The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon , June 27-July 1. Open to ages 12-17, it is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members, $120 for nonmembers.

Vocal Performance Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Vocal Performance Camp -- Students will learn new and improved vocal techniques, work on individual and group songs, perfect their performance skills, and learn how to be overall better vocalists. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1, with a final performance at 6 p.m. July 1. It is open to ages 12-20 and limited to 20 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Beginning Monday, July 11

CrEATe Lab Camps open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: CrEATe Lab Jr Camp -- students will receive hands-on training in the kitchen with Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya. Youth can learn cooking and food preparation skills while exploring different cuisines. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, July 11-15. It is open to ages 7-10 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. For ages 11-17, CrEATe Lab Pro Camp is offered. Students will gain skills and use tools that can enable them to feel confident creating in the kitchen. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. July 11-15. It is open to ages 11-17 and limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

UAM Kids' University set

UAM Kids' University will be held July 11-14. The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the summer enrichment day camp for youth entering 1st through 6th grades in the fall. The morning session is for grades 1–3 and will be held from 9 a.m.–noon. The afternoon session is for grades 4–6 and will be held from 1-5 p.m. An early drop-off option is available for both sessions. For registration and details, visit https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1596.

Beginning Monday, July 18

Science Camp opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Science Camp -- Campers will create models and explore activities that will demonstrate various scientific principles to demonstrate how the universe works, whether that be gravity, time, planets, or more. This camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 18-22. This camp is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

ASC hosts Film Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Film Camp -- The camp will explore storytelling as an art form, develop film ideas, shoot video, record audio and edit creations based on the "Space and Time" theme. The camp will run from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. July 18-22. It is open to ages 12-17 years old and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Through Friday, July 29

Agency hosts fan drive

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is holding its annual "Beat The Heat Fan Drive" for Jefferson County now through July 29. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people, according to a news release. People who would like to make donations or purchase fans should call Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Beginning Friday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni plan virtual conference

The UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association announced that the National Alumni Virtual Summer Conference will be held Aug. 5-6. The Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter will serve as the host, according to a news release. For details, send an email to uapbkc@gmail.com or visit https://uapbalumni.org/.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Maze Featuring Frankie

Beverly performs

The R&B group Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. The group has earned 24 R&B Top 40 singles, including "While I'm Alone," "Golden Time Of Day," "Southern Girl," "Runnin' Away," "Before I Let Go," "Back In Stride," "Too Many Games," "Can't Get Over You" and "Silky Soul," according to the release. Tickets start at $50, plus applicable taxes. Secured parking will be available for $20. Tickets can be purchased at www.iTickets.com. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 2

PBHS 1972 class reunion set

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th reunion for Sept. 2-3 at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. "If you were a member of this class and graduated in 1972, or if you were a member of this class but did not graduate with the class in 1972, we would love to celebrate our Golden Reunion with you. You are also welcome to join us for any future reunions that we may have," according to the release. Participants are also urged to tell other class members about the event. Details: Gail Jenkins Sales, (870) 489-8527 or Mickey Shell, (870) 718-3930.

Underway

Inside dining set at

Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., returned to inside dining Jan. 3 for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.