Club told of financial care, plants





The Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club met recently at the Pursuit Church at White Hall. Two programs were presented: Financial Caregiving-Considering our Options and What's Up With Succulents?

FINANCIAL CAREGIVING

Patsy Brown presented the financial caregiving session. If a loved one is having trouble managing their money because of health issues or memory issues or if you are planning ahead in case you need help in the future, you should know your options. An informal caregiver helps on an as-needed basis.

There are three main types of informal financial caregivers: 1) a "conversation partner" allows you to give a trusted relative, friend, or professional an overview of your finances; 2) "trusted contact person" allows your financial institution to contact the trusted person in certain circumstances, like if they believe that you are getting scammed; 3) a "convenience account" or agency account lets you name someone to help you deposit or withdraw money or write checks.

Brown discussed formal financial caregivers: 1) Power of Attorney -- a legal document that gives someone else legal authority to make decisions about your money or property. It is important to do this while you can still make decisions. 2) Guardian -- a court can name a guardian to manage your money and property if the court decides that you can't manage your money by yourself and you don't have a Power of Attorney in place. 3) A trustee makes decisions about money or property in a trust. A legal document called a revocable living trust gives the trustee authority to make decisions. 4) VA fiduciary or SSA representative payee -- the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) or the Social Security Administration (SSA) may appoint someone to manage VA or SSA benefits for someone who cannot manage their own benefits.

WHAT'S UP WITH SUCCULENTS

Debbie James and Kaye Richardson presented the program, "What's Up With Succulents." Succulents are low or no maintenance plants. They are very popular in arid, dry conditions, and desert conditions. They discussed the watering, planting and feeding of succulents. If succulents are kept indoors, a south-facing window is best. James and Richardson brought several samples which they gave away as door prizes.

OTHER HEART-N-HANDS NEWS

During the Heart-N-Hands business session, President Delores Kelley announced that the group donated the most food items to the Home and Garden Show's recent Fill the Truck food project. She thanked everyone who participated.

Nancy Rosen, Heart-N-Hands Walk Across Arkansas team captain, announced that participating club members walked a total of 36,815 minutes during the 8-week program.

Linda Murray brought a decoupaged smash can for Show and Tell.

After the meeting, Brenda Robinson taught a decorated Mason Jar Craft followed by lunch at Colton's Steakhouse.

Activities that the club can look forward to attending include Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council (AEHC) state meeting from May 31 through June 2 at the Wyndham Hotel at North Little Rock; Leader Training and Board Meeting at 9:30 a.m. June 7 at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, Farmer's Market Grand Opening on June 4 (Heart-N-Hands shift is 10-11 a.m.) at the Saracen Landing; club meeting followed by craft on June 9 at Pursuit Church; and Craft Workshop at 9:30 a.m. June 23 at the Extension office.



