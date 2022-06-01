Community Briefs 6-1-22

Bank sets celebration

Relyance Bank's Watson Chapel Branch, 2511 Camden Road, will celebrate its grand reopening from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber's Redcoats will attend the ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. The bank recently renovated this location and wants people to come and see what they have done, according to the newsletter.

Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant set

The 2022 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition will be held at 2:30 p.m. June 11 in the Family Life Center of Immanuel Baptist Church at Warren. The pageant is part of the 66th Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival.

The deadline for entering the competition is Friday. Contestants must be 4 or 5 years of age by today and live in Ashley, Bradley, Cleveland, Calhoun, Dallas, Drew, Lincoln or Union counties.

The reigning Little Miss Pink Tomato is Mya Hernandez, the daughter of Randy and Taylor Hernandez, according to a news release.

Entry forms and instruction sheets are available at the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce office. People can download an application at www.pinktomatofestival.com or contact JeNelle Lipton at (501) 416-7882 or Glenda Cross at (870) 820-1682 for forms or more details.

The Pink Tomato Festival main events will be held June 10-11. Details: https://www.facebook.com/bcptf.

Election panel to meet Friday

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. Friday at the election office 123 N. Main St., according to Chairman Mike Adam. The agenda includes public comments on new business (two minutes per person.)

New business includes: 1. Hearing for anyone who appears in response to a letter notifying them that their ballot was not counted. All proof of voter ID was to be cured by noon Tuesday, so the election board cannot accept photo ID at this time. (If any were cured before the noon deadline, those are to counted if that was the only deficiency, otherwise they would still have to appear for the hearing.) Add any that were cured by providing ID or any approved at hearing to ballots to count.

2. Make final determinations on all provisional ballots based on the clerk's findings entered on yellow envelope. 3. Process all approved ballots and certify the election. Details: election office, (870) 541-5475.

Hurricane HYPE sets youth camp

Hurricane HYPE Center, near New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a Summer Camp for youth June 20 through July 22. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The cost is $250 per child. The fee includes everything except concessions and masks are required, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com.

The camp is open to youth in the second through eighth grade. Space is limited. Youth will participate in an array of activities, including 4-H, coding and recreation.

For details, call (870) 534-2782 or send an email to hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Camp applications are available at newsthurricane.org.