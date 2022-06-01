Deputies arrest man

after gunfire at bar

Pulaski County deputies on Monday arrested a man who is charged with two felonies related to gunfire after a dispute at a bar, according to an arrest report.

Deputies arrested Cassius Slay, 43, when he returned to his residence about two hours after an argument with the owner of Rudy's Bar and Grill on Arch Street.

The victim told police Slay left the bar, got into his vehicle and then fired several shots although, apparently, nothing was hit.

During the arrest, Slay gave detectives permission to search his van where they found a spent 9mm shell casing and a live 9mm cartridge. The ammunition matched the type of gun the victim told detectives Slay fired.

After being read his Miranda rights, deputies said Slay told them he had a gun and fired it in the air at the bar. Authorities also determined he was a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun.

Slay is charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearms by a certain person.