EDITORIAL: No-so-proud boys

Another day, another penitent rioter makes the papers at his sentencing. Rarely have we seen a defendant in a Jan. 6, 2021, case hold his head up in court and shout Power to the people! "Meek" is the rule instead. It's almost as if they've seen themselves on TV, and understand now.

These stories will become more and more frequent as the cases worm through the system. This weekend the paper said the disc jockey who filmed himself (!) smoking weed (!) inside the U.S. Capitol during the amateurish insurrection/riot/hissy fit was sentenced to nearly 3 1/2 years in prison.

"This is history!" Greg Rubenacker said on cellphone footage played at his sentencing. "We took the Capitol! Smoke out the Capitol baby!"

Well, yes, it was history. But not the kind that will be treated kindly in the textbooks. This wasn't the Boston Tea Party, but more like Charlottesville circa 2017.

As far as what Mr. Rubenacker thinks now, baby, we give you his statement from late last week: "I just want to say sorry to you guys for having to go through all the cases," he told the court. "I want to say sorry to the United States of America . . . . I wish I hadn't believed the lies."

Remember the guy who was pictured smiling as he walked around inside the Capitol with Nancy Pelosi's lectern? His name is Adam Johnson, and he was sentenced to 75 days in prison back in February.

Authorities say Mr. Johnson was nothing but cooperative, and at his sentencing he said he was "ashamed" and, as far as his thoughts on Speaker Pelosi: "If I did find her, I would ask for a selfie with her, if anything."

Mariposa Castro of California, at her sentencing: "I don't glorify my actions. I got caught up in the energy, and if I could go back and change things over, I definitely would have brought more peace."

Duke E. Wilson, 68, from Idaho, who struck at Capitol officers with a pipe: "It was stupid for me to do something like that. I made a very bad decision by going in that place that day."

Aaron Mostofsky, from New York, who dressed like a caveman the day of the riot: "I am ashamed of my contribution to the chaos of that day, and I apologize to members of Congress, all of their employees, and to the Capitol police officers that were in attendance."

Robert Palmer, the Florida business owner who, while in mob form, threw a fire extinguisher at police: "I'm just so ashamed that I was a part of that."

Scott Fairlamb, a 44-year-old New Jersey man who punched an officer: "I take full responsibility for what I did that day. That's not who I am. That's not who I was raised to be."

And we all remember the QAnon Shaman, aka Jacob Chansley--the guy with the Viking horns--who was sentenced to 41 months in prison. But not before he told his courtroom judge: "The hardest part about this is to know that I'm to blame. To have to look in the mirror and know, you really messed up. Royally."

This list goes on and on. And often, dispatches say the defendants fight back tears when they don't weep openly.

None of this is meant to delight in some kind of schadenfreude at the misery of these rioters. It certainly isn't meant to mitigate what they did on Jan. 6. They are lucky they haven't been charged with sedition or treason. In another country, they might be lined up against a wall.

But when these Americans have time to look back at themselves, in sober thought, while facing the consequences of their decisions, they have a much different idea about their actions than they did that day 18 months ago.

This is what mobs do: They help disguise individual responsibility (for a while) and make it easier to do stupid things in the comfort of the madding crowd. Sometimes these mobs lead to violence. Sometimes death. As this mob did on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

There are as many lessons here as people at that riot. Today's might be this: Riled-up crowds, plus a misunderstanding of constitutional mechanisms, multiplied by delusions of grandeur equals . . . .

Regret.