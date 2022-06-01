Elkins, Prescott women killed in two accidents

Two people were killed and another injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Monday and Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports by Washington County authorities and Arkansas State Police.

Mia Worthy, 20, of Elkins was a passenger in a 2016 Dodge Ram that was traveling on Elk Ridge Road near Elkins just before 6 p.m. Monday.

A witness told an investigating Washington County sheriff's office detective they saw Worthy open the door and exit the truck while it was moving, then suffer fatal injuries when the truck ran her over. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The detective reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Cavashia Young, 18, of Prescott was a passenger in a 2012 Polaris Ranger that veered off Arkansas 371 near Rosston around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday and overturned.

Young was killed and the driver, 18-year-old Storm Evans, was injured in the crash.

An Arkansas State Police trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.