Fayetteville Housing Authority must find at least $164,287, feds say

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville Housing Authority must make up $164,287 in misspent federal taxpayer money, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development told the authority's board Tuesday.

The federal agency didn't ask for reimbursement to HUD, nor for interest nor penalties. It did say the $164,287 must come from non-federal sources and must be spent on items federal money normally covers.

Anthony S. Landecker, HUD's public housing director for Arkansas, told the board the money was taken from its tenants.

The misuse of funds stems from bad record keeping, board members told Landecker and two other HUD staff who traveled from Little Rock for Tuesday's meeting. Proper financial controls would have caught the problems before they appeared, board members said.

The authority runs a separate development nonprofit corporation, FHA Development Inc. The board for the development nonprofit is the same as the board for the regular housing authority.

Federal investigators say the nonprofit owes the authority $164,287 because the authority used public housing money on residential properties the nonprofit owned even though that property did not have any public housing units. Plans to develop housing units fell through after bank financing collapsed and many tenants couldn't pay rent as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

Board members agreed to put all the nonprofit's properties on the market for sale last summer. The nonprofit eventually sold four of five properties it had purchased or leased to own between 2019 and 2020. It still owns an apartment complex at 12th Street and South Washington Avenue after putting it on the market and declining an offer.

Given current property holdings and occupancy rates, FHA Development Inc. has an expected annual budget of approximately $90,000, according to authority Interim Director Audra Butler.

The authority is getting its finances in order, Chairwoman Melissa Terry told the HUD staff. A finance director should start work at the authority by June 15, she said. The authority also is searching for an executive director and hopes to hire one within the next 30 days, board member Monique Jones said.

The authority has operated under five directors in the last three and a half years.

The authority does not have enough documentation for an additional $56,075 in spending, HUD determined. The money will have to be paid back to HUD if proper documentation is not found, Landecker told the board. The federal agency will send a letter to the board in the next two weeks detailing what is needed, he said. The board will have 45 days after the letter is sent to reply with documentation or a payment plan, he said.

Tuesday's meeting started with Terry asking if a $155,000 payment by the authority applied to the $164,287 owed. Landecker replied that payment is fully accounted for and the $164,287 is over and above that.

The investigation by HUD was completed in March. The review is the result of a records request HUD's Departmental Enforcement Center made in August. Investigators looked at financial records, property transactions, contracts for services, and compliance with rules and regulations and also interviewed past and current employees. The investigation was done remotely from Aug. 16 to Nov. 29, covering activity from January 2019 to August.

The authority also did not comply with federal regulations, state procurement law, HUD requirements or its own procurement policy regarding contracts for services, according to the review.

HUD instructed the authority in May 2021 to stop using public housing money for the FHA Development operation. The federal government sent another letter two months later telling the authority to have its development nonprofit reimburse the Housing Authority. Two days after that, the authority board formalized a management agreement between the regular authority and the development nonprofit.

The board hired a consultant in August to help stabilize the authority. However, HUD told the board a month later it could not hire the consultant because it did not solicit bids or quotes before making the hire. The consultant, Gerald Turner with HEAL Collective, ended up working pro bono for the authority for about three months, Terry said.