Half of city falls in blitz, say officials in Donbas

SLOVIANSK, Ukraine -- Russian forces in a "frenzied push" have seized half of Sievierodonetsk, the eastern Ukrainian city that is key to Moscow's efforts to complete the capture of the industrial Donbas region, the mayor said Tuesday.

"The city is essentially being destroyed ruthlessly block by block," Oleksandr Striuk said. He said heavy street fighting continued and artillery barrages threatened the lives of the estimated 13,000 civilians still sheltering in the ruined city that once was home to more than 100,000.

A Russian airstrike on Sievierodonetsk hit a tank of nitric acid at a chemical factory, causing a huge leak of fumes, according to Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region. He posted a picture of a big cloud hanging over the city and urged residents to stay inside and wear gas masks or improvised ones.

Haidai said later Tuesday "most of Sievierodonetsk" was under Russian control, though he added that fierce fighting continued and the city wasn't surrounded.

Sievierodonetsk is important to Russian efforts to capture the Donbas before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine's defense. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops in the region for eight years and held swaths of territory even before the invasion.

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with the more advanced rocket systems that its leaders have been begging for, President Joe Biden said Tuesday. In an essay published in The New York Times, Biden said the rocket systems will enable Ukraine "to more precisely strike key targets."

U.S. officials, speaking before Biden's announcement on condition of anonymity, said Washington will send Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. The rockets could be used to intercept Russian artillery and take out Russian positions in towns where fighting is intense, such as Sievierodonetsk.

The rocket systems would be taken from U.S. inventory, which would get them to Ukraine quickly. Ukrainian troops would also need training on the new systems, which could take at least a week or two.

Sievierodonetsk, which is 90 miles south of the Russian border, is in an area that is the last pocket under Ukrainian government control in the Luhansk region. The Donbas is made up of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Striuk said more than 1,500 residents have died of various causes since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February. Evacuation efforts from Sievierodonetsk have been halted because of shelling.





"Civilians are dying from direct strikes, from fragmentation wounds and under the rubble of destroyed buildings, since most of the inhabitants are hiding in basements and shelters," Striuk said.

Electricity has been cut off, and people need water, food and medicine, the mayor said.

"There are food supplies for several more days, but the issue is how to distribute them," Striuk said.

In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the situation in the Donbas remains "extremely difficult" as Russia has put its army's "maximum combat power" there.

At least three people were killed and six wounded overnight in a Russian missile strike on the city of Sloviansk, west of Sievierodonetsk, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Facebook post Tuesday. A school was among several buildings damaged.

A crater was blasted in the road between two apartment buildings heavily pockmarked by shrapnel. The floor and stairwell of one building were smeared with blood.

Resident Olena Voytenko, 59, said she knew one of the people killed, a man whose apartment caught fire in the blast. Another resident, Mikhaylo Samoluk, said the strike occurred in the middle of the night.

"I was on my sofa and suddenly my sofa just jumped in the air," he said.

RUSSIANS SENTENCED

A court in central Ukraine on Tuesday sentenced two Russian soldiers to 11½ years in prison for shelling a town in the country's northeast during the war. It was the second guilty verdict handed down by Ukrainian courts for war crimes since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February.

The court found the soldiers, Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov, an artillery driver and a gunner, guilty of shelling the town of Derhachi, north of Kharkiv, from Russia.

"The guilt of Bobikin and Ivanov has been proven in full," Judge Evhen Bolybok told the courtroom in the Kotelva district court in central Ukraine.

Prosecutors said the soldiers had shelled an educational facility, though no casualties were registered. The defense attorneys argued that both defendants had been following orders.

The two soldiers were charged with violating the laws and customs of war. The charge is laid out by the Geneva Conventions, to which Ukraine is a party. Prosecutors had sought a 12-year sentence.

The verdict is part of Ukraine's large undertaking to account for the destruction and death that Russian soldiers have wrought since February. Ukraine's top prosecutor, Irina Venediktova, has said that there are at least 11,000 investigations underway that could result in war crimes indictments.

Venediktova also announced Monday that the first case involving wartime rape had been sent to trial.

"Mikhail Romanov will be tried for the murder of a civilian man and the sexual abuse of his wife," Venediktova wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The prosecutor said the accused was a serviceman of the 239th Regiment of the 90th Guards Rifle Vitebsk-Novgorod Division of the Russian Armed Forces.

In March, during the occupation of the Brovary district in the Kyiv region, Romanov "shot and killed the owner of a house while intoxicated and raped his wife, together with another occupant immediately after the murder," Venediktova wrote. "They threatened the woman with possible violence against her child."

WAR CRIMES PROBED

Three more nations on Tuesday joined an international investigation team probing war crimes in Ukraine and the International Criminal Court prosecutor said he plans to open an office in Kyiv.

Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia signed an agreement during a two-day coordination meeting in The Hague to join Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine in the Joint Investigation Team that will help coordinate the sharing of evidence of atrocities through European Union judicial cooperation agency Eurojust.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said the teamwork underscores the international community's commitment to the rule of law.

"I think it shows that there is this common front of legality that is absolutely essential, not just for Ukraine ... but for the continuation of peace and security all over the world," he said.

Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the AP and PBS series Frontline have verified 273 potential war crimes.

The team that met Monday and Tuesday at Eurojust's headquarters in The Hague was established in late March, a few weeks after the International Criminal Court opened an investigation in Ukraine, after dozens of the court's member states threw their weight behind an inquiry. Khan has visited Ukraine, including Bucha, and has a team of investigators -- the largest team of prosecutors ever deployed by the international court -- in the country gathering evidence.

Khan now plans to work toward opening an office in Ukraine "in the next few weeks."

Russia staunchly denies its troops are responsible for atrocities. The Defense Ministry said earlier this month "not a single civilian has faced any violent action by the Russian military."

Analysts warn that the process of meting out justice will be long and complex as investigators piece together forensic and other evidence and seek to establish who ordered or knew about atrocities and failed to act to prevent or punish them.

The meeting in The Hague isn't the only place accountability is being sought.

Prosecutors in Poland, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, France, Slovakia, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland have opened investigations of their own.

There have been growing calls to set up a special tribunal to try Russia for the crime of aggression in Ukraine. The International Criminal Court can't prosecute the crime of aggression because neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the court.

Khan said the united front of nations investigating crimes since the Russian invasion "hopefully can provide some modicum of accountability for the crimes that we are seeing in Ukraine and that really should no longer be tolerated."

Information for this article was contributed by Yuras Karmanau, Elena Becatoros, Lolita C. Baldor and Mike Corder of The Associated Press and by Valerie Hopkins of The New York Times.

Eduard Zelenskyy walks inside his home destroyed by attacks in Potashnya, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Zelenskyy just returned to his home town after escaping war to find out he is homeless. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Residents carry water in front of an apartment building damaged in an overnight missile strike, in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



People line up outside a Church to get food and clothing in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



Mykola Telehyn, 74, and Ludmila Telehyna, 73, top, tidy up their apartment at a building damaged in an overnight missile strike in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



Nila Zelinska, center, and Natalia Didenko, left, embrace a neighbor as they both arrive to their home town after escaping war in Potashnya, on the outskirtsof Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



The home of Eduard Zelenskyy and Nila Zelinska destroyed by attacks in Potashnya, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



A volunteer helps a man leaving his home in a building damaged by an overnight missile strike, in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



Children wait in a car for their relatives in front of a building destroyed by attacks, in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)



A boy runs in front of a building destroyed by attacks in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)





