Headline of the hour

This particular headline came from CNN Tuesday morning:

SCOTUS clerks alarmed

as probe of leaked draft

opinion escalates

Well, this is no surprise. If the court finds out who leaked the opinion about possibly overturning Roe v. Wade, somebody is maybe going to lose his job. The United States Supreme Court doesn't have a sense of humor about its secrecy.

Actions often have consequences. (See editorial above.) But if a honest person thinks the consequences are worth the trouble, he takes 'em as he gets 'em.