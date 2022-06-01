DEAR HELOISE: My kitchen has tiled countertops, which I hate, but replacing them won't be an option until my son graduates from college. I read that you should never use bleach or vinegar on the tile and grout, so how do I clean my tiled kitchen countertops?

-- Andrea R., Corbin, Ky.

DEAR READER: Use sudsy ammonia and water. Half a cup of ammonia to one gallon of water should do the trick. Over time, bleach and even vinegar will eat away at the grout.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband went wild over your Cherry Surprise. He absolutely loves maraschino cherries, so your recipe was a huge success with him and my mother-in-law. I made it again and took it to a church social where we were raising money for a family in need. It sold for $18, and guess who bought it? My husband!

I have misplaced the recipe and would love to make it again. Would you reprint it for all the cherry lovers out there?

-- Maggie D., Bayonne, N.J.

DEAR READER: Just like your husband, my husband loves this dessert as well.

Cherry Surprise

2 sticks butter, softened

2 cups sugar

3 eggs, beaten

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract, divided use

2 teaspoons almond extract

1 pint sour cream

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped maraschino cherries, with juice

1 ½ cups nuts, chopped

1 cup confectioners' sugar

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour a tube or Bundt pan.

Cream together softened butter and sugar. Beat eggs and add to the butter and sugar mixture. Mix in 1 teaspoon vanilla, almond extract and sour cream. Then add flour, baking soda and salt, and mix to blend. Last, stir in chopped maraschino cherries (saving the juice for the icing) and chopped nuts.

Bake in prepared pan for about 1 to 1 ½ hours.

To make the icing, mix together the confectioners' sugar, 3 tablespoons cherry juice and ½ teaspoon vanilla. Mix well and spread on cooled cake.

DEAR HELOISE: If there is one dish I love it's quiche. There are so many ways to change it and still make it tasty and healthy. One of the things I like to do is add finely chopped nuts to the pie crust. Sometimes I'll add grated cheese to the crust to sort of jazz up the flavor.

-- Jean-Marie, Auburn, Maine

DEAR READER: I like to substitute imitation bacon bits for actual bacon. It's fewer calories and less fat.

DEAR HELOISE: A word to the wise: Never shop while you are hungry. So many people who go to the grocery store will buy more than they need simply because they are hungry. Before you go shopping for groceries, make sure you eat something so you don't ruin your budget or waistline. And always make a list!

-- Ruth G., Tupelo, Miss.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com