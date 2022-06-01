Hogs land JUCO defensive lineman

The University of Arkansas landed the commitment and signature of junior college defensive lineman Taylor Lewis on Tuesday after he wrapped up an official visit to Fayetteville last week.

The Razorbacks had everything he wanted in a school, as well as a head coach and a staff that stood out, according to Lewis.

"I feel it's the whole package," Lewis said of the commitment. "It's away from everything but still things around to do. It's in the SEC. The coaches love me, and I love the coaches. They are in it for the right reasons. Most importantly, the head man Coach Sam Pittman. Everything he stands for, I stand for."

Lewis, 6-3, 295 pounds, of College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif., chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Nebraska, Missouri, Oregon State, Louisiana Tech, Colorado State, Liberty and others.

He also made official visits to Washington State and Oregon State. He recorded 18 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 pass breakup in 6 games as a sophomore and was an unanimous All-Southern California Football Association first-team selection.

Lewis, who is from Chicago, also was named to the Region III All-California Community College team and JCGridiron All-America second team. As a freshman, he recorded 19 tackles, 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss in 8 games.

He is an admirer of Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams' focus on family.

"He also cares about his players, too, and that speaks volumes, especially at this level with coaches," said Lewis, who was also recruited by assistant defensive line coach Keith Jones. "You don't get that a lot. It's a business, but you've still got to care about your players. I feel he's going to develop me a lot and make me better than I was before I came here."

He's expected to report to Fayetteville on Monday and will be eligible to play next season.

Pittman recently said he hoped to add two defensive linemen and a receiver from the NCAA transfer portal. With the addition of Lewis, it appears the Razorbacks are done adding to the roster.

Former Toledo receiver Matt Landers and former Arkansas State University defensive lineman Terry Hampton also committed to Arkansas in May.

From the transfer portal, Arkansas has brought in former Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini, Georgia Tech defensive end Jordan Domineck, LSU defensive lineman Landon Jackson and cornerback Dwight McGlothern, receiver Jadon Haselwood from Oklahoma and linebacker Drew Sanders from Alabama.