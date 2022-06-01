Homicide victim, suspect identified

The Pine Bluff Police Department identified the victim and a suspect in a homicide Friday evening at 2200 W. 10th Ave.

The victim was 61-year-old Willie Buckley of Pine Bluff, and the suspect is 34-year-old Ronald Spraglin of Pine Bluff, according to the police department.

Spraglin was taken into custody near the scene and was later booked into the Jefferson County Jail where he faces charges of first degree murder, according to a news release.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, police responded to a reported shooting at the residence. When they arrived, they found an adult male who was later pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation quickly identified the suspect who was taken into custody. A firearm was also recovered, however the motive was unknown, according to the release.

This was the 14th homicide for 2022.