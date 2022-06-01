



Happy birthday (June 1): Your quest to find or achieve something beyond the usual limits of human experience will be satisfied. You'll practice a skill until masterful then stay open to the wonders born of your expertise; adventure ensues.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You like to shop where the price tags are visible because the cost of a thing figures into how much you want it. Your appetite shifts as you determine what it will take to have your desire — and whether it's a price you wish to pay.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You wish you could know exactly what it is that ignites the passion in your heart, but such things are hard to define. It either clicks or it doesn't — and, today, for whatever reason, it will.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Because following your heart is much easier when you also have practical tools, you'll pick up helpful communication skills. You'll find it's much easier to prevent misunderstandings up front than it is to resolve conflict later.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll be reminded of the far-reaching influence of small acts. Do not forget that taking excellent care of yourself is also a contribution to everyone you know — indeed, to the whole of humankind.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): In some instances, cutting corners can be the intelligent way to go. Why work harder than you must to achieve the result? You'll be as efficient as possible without leaving out anything essential or integral to the quality of your work.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Today's optimism will be, at best, transformative, at worst, harmlessly wrong. On the other hand, there is no benefit at all that will come from pessimism.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Progress has its loops and stutters, its dashes and strolls, its grades and retrogrades. So don't worry too much about the step backward; that is also part of the dance, often followed by two steps forward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The events of the day will reinforce certain group dynamics. People don't have to be in perfect agreement to work together. When you and your team act as a unified front, you become a unified front.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You are consumed by a project, but at least it is a healthy obsession. It's fine if you're not as accessible to people for a little while, but there will be consequences if you ignore your people for too long.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Some things are harder to admit, but if you resolve not to judge yourself, everything going on inside you becomes manageable. The more honest you are with yourself, the better you know yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When you were little, you played make-believe games — and you are pretending still. Do not think of pretense as faking it or being false in any way, rather think of it as trying things on, as an early stage of becoming.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you thought was the end of a cycle wasn't even the midway point, but since you're still committed to getting what you need out of the situation, you'll hang in there, ready to do what it takes.

MOON HOSTS REALITY SHOW

The moon in the sign of domesticity angles to highlight the hoarding tendencies of Jupiter, then the confrontational and destructive side of Mars, recalling a reality television show cleverly edited to create a story where there may or may not have been one in the first place. You don’t know the truth unless you know the context of things.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Not only is Alanis Morissette born under the sign of the Twins but she also has a twin brother. And, when you think about it, being embodied as a twin is a convenient way for the double-bodied sign to revel in the multiplicity, dualism of life without having to commit to only one identity — or even one place. Perhaps it’s not exactly “ironic” but it is also notable that Morissette has dual citizenship in Canada and the U.S.



