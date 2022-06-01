Hospital giving out opioid OD antidote

Unity Health White County Medical Center in Searcy announced Tuesday it will be the first hospital in Arkansas to participate in a new program that will give out naloxone, an antidote for opioid overdoses, for patients to take home.

Naloxone, often referred to by its brand name Narcan, is a drug that is used as an emergency treatment for opioid overdose. The program, dubbed NaloxHome, will give free naloxone to hospitals around the state and, in turn, will distribute the life-saving drug to patients with substance abuse problems to take home.

"Anybody who comes into the [emergency room] with an overdose situation and survives they, their family members, will be offered Narcan," said Dr. Joseph Thompson, president and chief executive officer of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

The program is funded by a $2.3 million federal grant meant to mitigate the opioid epidemic in Arkansas with a portion funding naloxone at hospitals around the state. The Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement are jointly administering the program.

Thompson said the plan is to get roughly 15 to 20 hospitals around the state into the NaloxHome program in the coming months.

"We know that naloxone saves lives," said Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane in a statement. "Our goal is to get the drug into the homes of as many at-risk individuals as possible so fewer of our fellow Arkansans are lost to this epidemic."

The program, dubbed NaloxHome, aims to reduce overdose deaths in the days and weeks after someone is discharged from a hospital after an overdose.

According to a study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 1 in 20 patients treated for a non-fatal opioid overdose died within a year after their visit.

"When we release someone from the Unity Health Emergency Department who has been treated for an overdose or is at risk for one, we have the ability to send the person home with a drug that can prevent a future overdose from being fatal," said Dr. Roddy Lochala, chief medical officer at Unity Health, in a statement.

Naloxone, which can be given as a nasal spray, can be administered relatively easily, Thompson said. But even after someone is treated using naloxone, they still should be immediately taken to the hospital afterward, Thompson said.

The covid-19 pandemic has made the opioid crisis in Arkansas worse. While overdose deaths were on the decline before the pandemic, since 2020 they have increased again. From December 2020 to 2021 Arkansas had a 20 % increase in the number of drug overdose deaths, according to recently released preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The availability of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has also caused the number of overdose deaths to increase, Thompson said. Fentanyl is more dangerous than prescription opioids. Other drugs such as marijuana, cocaine and Adderall are increasingly laced with fentanyl leading to more unexpected overdoses.

"I think it's both the stress of the covid pandemic combined with the potency of the illicit drugs that are circulating in our community," Thompson said.