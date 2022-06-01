Worthy of protection

Dear Republicans: You know who you are. The ones with the great conservative values. Please don't protect my gun rights anymore. I would rather you protect my grandchildren.

PERRY CARR

Little Rock

Our inaction is deadly

Once again, and once again, and once again, another mass shooting in our schools. It is difficult to find the words to express the overwhelming hurt, saddening visions that one imagines, and anger, for you know those halls and classrooms those young students and teachers occupied well. My thoughts immediately turn to my grandchildren and students, and teachers across America. Thoughts of my own fears for them, the fears they may have themselves. For if nothing changes, it will happen again and again.

I realize it's not popular to be direct, but for the sake of our children, let us look directly and clearly at the roadblock that stands in the way of common-sense gun laws. One party stands in the way of passing laws the vast majority of Americans support that can lessen senseless gun deaths and has for decades ... decades.

I've repeated this cry for common-sense practices for decades myself. I'm older, tired, disheartened, saddened, and beat down, but I was compelled to speak up once more for our children and all victims of gun violence.

Support and vote for individuals who recognize the decades-old real problem and will enact real solutions rather than pronounce that they "will protect our God-given Second Amendment rights" and brag on their A+ ratings with the NRA. There is nothing godly about ignoring decades of gun violence and/or saddling up to a once gun safety organization that today is the gun industry's lobbyist tool.

If we do nothing, the terror of gun violence in this country will continue, happening again and again. Inaction which we have seen in the past is literally deadly.

JIM LEWIS

Lincoln

To defend yourself

As I sit here this Memorial Day enjoying time with my family knowing that so many lives self-sacrificed for all of us to have the luxury of freedom, I happen upon Judith Jones' letter.

Tragedy happens every day in all forms. Her opinion is the only people that should have authority to have automatic and rapid-fire firearms are the police and the military. Judith, ma'am, what are you going to do when the police and the military who are run by this now-defunct government decide to turn those automatic and rapid-fire firearms on you?

JUSTIN EUBANKS

Beebe

Without ammunition

I propose banning ammunition but allowing gun owners 10 bullets. When going to a range, they could buy the rounds they would need and turn in all used and unused ammo when they left. "Guns don't kill, bullets do. Ban the bullets."

I believe this meets the constitutional requirements.

GEORGE SCOTT

Bella Vista

Fallen down on jobs

I'm so mad that I could bite carpenter nails in half! Another school shooting, and what have our state and national leaders done to fix this big, bad problem? Not near enough; they have fallen down on their jobs. They need to pass a bill that bans assault-style weapons in the hands of citizens.

Specifically ...

1. State leaders: Listen to reason rather than the loudest whiners. Assault rifles can be banned in Arkansas. You are in charge of keeping us safe. How are you going to feel when a child in your family is shot or maimed at school because you didn't put a limit on gun sales?

2. Gun manufacturers: Stop making assault weapons unless you have a contract with our military, then sell only to them.

3. Gun sellers: Do not sell to anyone under 21, and be sure to do a background check. And who says you cannot make them wait a few days? No one.

4. Parents: Lock up and hide your firearms. Your own child could be hurt or killed before they even start school.

5. Teens: You do not need a gun to live a happy life, but if your family hunts or skeet shoots, then be sure you are with an adult when you go.

And, by the way ...

6. Members of Congress from Arkansas (all six of you): You must work on a national law to prevent assault weapons from ending up anywhere other than the military. Some are trying very hard to do this, but others evidently have their heads in a cloud, and are so very afraid that their gun "rights" might be taken away. (I am not feeling sorry for you.)

We'll save the discussion on mental health and signs of instability--and how to take preventative action--for another day.

CAROL ANN BONE

North Little Rock