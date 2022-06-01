Little Rock board inks $85,000 settlement with 911 dispatcher terminated in 2020 amid covid-19 concerns

The Little Rock Board of Directors at a special called meeting Tuesday approved an $85,000 settlement with a former 911 dispatcher who was fired in 2020 after he sought unpaid leave from his job because of concerns over covid-19.

City leaders approved the resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into the settlement without discussion in a voice vote.

Aaron Manning, 48, initially sued Little Rock in Pulaski County circuit court in April 2020.

According to the final amended complaint filed Feb. 1, 2022, after working as a Little Rock police officer since 1997, Manning retired from the force in December 2019 after spinal surgery.

However, he immediately took a job as a dispatcher taking calls in the Police Department's 911 communications center, the complaint said.

In the lawsuit, Manning claimed he was terminated about four months later, on April 14, as a result of his decision to self-quarantine to protect his family from the virus.

According to the lawsuit, an employee of the call center told Manning and other colleagues that her sister had taken advantage of cheap cruise tickets offered amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This prompted concerns for Manning and other employees at the 911 center, the complaint said.

A supervisor was reportedly advised of their fears related to their colleague's return to the midnight shift in light of the individual's out-of-state travel to pick up the relative from the cruise ship.

Manning laid out his concerns to a supervisor in writing on March 17 and March 18, court filings show. In the latter communication, Manning asked to self-quarantine for at least three weeks.

"I am now being left in a position to accept leave without pay due [to] the actions of a person who knowingly made a dangerous and irresponsible decision that could directly [affect] the health and safety of the entire 911 center for Little Rock," Manning wrote in the March 18 letter, according to an exhibit included with the complaint.

Manning's immediate supervisors agreed with his request for unpaid leave, but higher-level officials eventually denied his request, Manning claimed.

The lawsuit claimed that an open-records request later showed one of the supervisors "reversed her prior agreement to the unpaid leave."

Manning was terminated shortly after he informed his supervisor he could be placed on the night-shift schedule beginning April 8, 2020, the complaint said.

Other allegations dealt with the continuation of Manning's health insurance coverage.

Claims against the city included fraud, violations of the Arkansas Whistle-Blower Act and wrongful termination.

In a response to the third amended complaint, the city denied the allegation that Manning was terminated because of his decision to self-quarantine in order to protect his family from covid-19.

Little Rock acknowledged the plaintiff was concerned but denied that Manning "had the authority to take unauthorized leave to self-quarantine from an essential job" for a 21-day period, the filing said.

The city also acknowledged that two officials initially approved a request from Manning, but claimed that the decision was rescinded in consultation with Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley.

Manning was informed "that he would be taking unauthorized and unapproved leave should he self-quarantine for a period of 21 days," the city's response said.

Although an earlier amended complaint from Manning also named the city's health insurance plan administrator, Consolidated Admin Services, court records show Manning and the company later reached a settlement.

According to the city resolution approved Tuesday, the $85,000 payment includes all costs and attorney's fees owed to Manning's attorney, Scott Poynter. (Manning is also represented in the case by attorney Daniel Holland, court records show.)

Additionally, the resolution noted that Manning's termination could be modified to show it was a resignation.