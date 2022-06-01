Little Rock police offer reward for info in 7-year-old's killing but give few new details about the crime

Little Rock's interim police chief on Tuesday announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl on Saturday near the Little Rock Zoo, but the city's top law enforcement official provided little new information about the killing.

Interim Chief Crystal Young-Haskins left a news conference that lasted less than five minutes Tuesday without taking questions.

Though law enforcement officials often take questions about active cases, department spokesman Mark Edwards said questions weren't permitted because the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Young-Haskins said she hopes the reward offer will prompt witnesses to come forward with information about 18-year-old Kenjata Daniels Jr., who is wanted on capital murder and terroristic act charges in the shooting death of Chloe Alexander of Pine Bluff.

"This is a call to action to the community, we're asking for your help," Young-Haskins said.

Facing mounting questions about transparency and their handling of public safety information, the Police Department and city have declined to disclose many details about Saturday morning's shooting.

Young-Haskins did say Tuesday that Alexander, who she called "sweet baby Chloe Alexander, this child, the innocent among us," was with a person Saturday morning who was in "an ongoing conflict" with Daniels.

Shots rang out on Fair Park Boulevard just off Interstate 630 sometime before 11:27 a.m., with police arriving in the area and searching the scene before learning that Chloe had been taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, according to a police report.

At the hospital, officers found the vehicle the child arrived in had been struck with bullets and that Chloe had been critically wounded. She was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Police eventually found bullet fragments at 743 Fair Park Blvd., Edwards said Tuesday.

Authorities did not publicly say that the victim was a child until a 9:45 p.m. tweet Saturday and did not name Chloe until around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police still have not said who else was in the bullet-riddled Chevrolet Malibu with Chloe, what style of firearm was used or how many shooters there were believed to be.

Edwards has said that investigators often withhold key information about crimes to avoid tipping off potential suspects.

Chloe was the only person listed on the incident report. Typically witnesses or other victims, even if they are uninjured, are listed. No suspect was listed either.

A box on the report was checked, indicating the incident was being categorized as a drive-by shooting.

Much of the information about the incident has come from social media, where the young girl's name and age was circulating well before police released it.

Residents had raised concerns that there might have been an active shooter near the zoo, Young-Haskins said Tuesday, but officers determined shortly into the investigation there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Zoo patrons have described crowds taking cover and rushing for the exits at one of Little Rock's most popular attractions after the shots rang out Saturday morning.

Neither of the two tweets about the killing posted by police on Saturday mentioned that there was no active shooter or if there was any threat to the public.

The posts did not mention it because the possibility that there might have been an active shooter did not occur to him, Edwards said after the Tuesday news conference. He said citizens had only asked police about it in the days after the shooting.

Since Sunday, police have said the shooting was an "isolated incident" caused by a disagreement between two people.

Police consider violence with a specific target, usually because of some sort of argument or "beef," to be isolated incidents, Edwards said.

Saturday's killing fit that description, Edwards said.

"7-year-old Chloe was just in the middle of it," he said.

"We don't want people to think that there's someone sitting there shooting people as they go by the zoo," Edwards said Tuesday.