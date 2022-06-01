Local players make All-State

The Arkansas Activities Association released its Baseball All-State Tournament Team, and several area players were recognized for their outstanding performances for their respective teams at the state tournament. Class 2A State Champion Woodlawn and Class 5A state titlist Marion lead the pack.

Class 2A state champion Woodlawn placed three players on the team while White Hall also had a player on the coveted list. Both schools were well represented after each team enjoyed long runs in this year's state playoffs with Woodlawn securing their eighth state tournament championship and White Hall eventually bowing out in the Class 5A state semifinals to eventual champion Marion, which placed trio Ben Gerrard, Chase Armstrong and Kaleb Catt on the squad.

Woodlawn's senior ace Kale Edmonds – who helped pitch the Bears to another title – was tabbed as the Most Valuable Player in Class 2A, while teammates catcher Jaydon Wilmoth and third baseman Dylan Butler were also selected to the team while While Hall senior outfielder Garrett Rhodes and Sheridan right handed pitcher Evan Ward were both chosen for the Class 5A team.

Class 5A Tournament All-State Baseball Team is as follows:

Ben Gerrard, Marion

Chase Armstrong, Marion

Kaleb Catt, Marion

Connor Brady, Van Buren

Eli Gilreath, Van Buren

Tag Andrews, Maumelle

Rykar Acebo, Jonesboro

Matt Carmack, Lake Hamilton

Langdon Mooreman, Sylvan Hills

Ty Hipps, Russellville

Joseph Bolin, El Dorado

Gage Wood, Batesville

Evan Ward, Sheridan

Blane Sullinger, Greene County Tech

Charlie Carter, Little Rock Christian

Jacob Czanstkowski, Mountain Home

Garrett Rhodes, White Hall

Jordan Huskey, Greenbrier

Jake Jones, Benton

Class 2A Tournament All-State Baseball Team

Kale Edmonds, Woodlawn

Jaydon Wilmoth, Woodlawn

Dylan Butler, Woodlawn

Carter Alexander, Bigelow

Beau Billeck, Bigelow

Talon Kappus, Dierks

Braylan Bohlman, Acorn

Cooper Rabjohn, Rector

Easton Swafford, South Side Bee Branch

Trey Smith, Horatio

Cason Campbell, McCrory

Spencer Giles, Lavaca

Zayne Dugan, Mansfield

Cash Gillis, Riverside

Max Longing, St. Joseph

Nick Patterson, Buffalo Island Central

Isaac Cowett, Mountainburg

Jay Stuard, Murfreesboro

Trey Wren, Melbourne