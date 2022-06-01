Local players make All-State

The Arkansas Activities Association released its Baseball All-State Tournament Team, and several area players were recognized for their outstanding performances for their respective teams at the state tournament. Class 2A State Champion Woodlawn and Class 5A state titlist Marion lead the pack.
Class 2A state champion Woodlawn placed three players on the team while White Hall also had a player on the coveted list. Both schools were well represented after each team enjoyed long runs in this year's state playoffs with Woodlawn securing their eighth state tournament championship and White Hall eventually bowing out in the Class 5A state semifinals to eventual champion Marion, which placed trio Ben Gerrard, Chase Armstrong and Kaleb Catt on the squad.
Woodlawn's senior ace Kale Edmonds – who helped pitch the Bears to another title – was tabbed as the Most Valuable Player in Class 2A, while teammates catcher Jaydon Wilmoth and third baseman Dylan Butler were also selected to the team while While Hall senior outfielder Garrett Rhodes and Sheridan right handed pitcher Evan Ward were both chosen for the Class 5A team.
Class 5A Tournament All-State Baseball Team is as follows:
Ben Gerrard, Marion
Chase Armstrong, Marion
Kaleb Catt, Marion
Connor Brady, Van Buren
Eli Gilreath, Van Buren
Tag Andrews, Maumelle
Rykar Acebo, Jonesboro
Matt Carmack, Lake Hamilton
Langdon Mooreman, Sylvan Hills
Ty Hipps, Russellville
Joseph Bolin, El Dorado
Gage Wood, Batesville
Evan Ward, Sheridan
Blane Sullinger, Greene County Tech
Charlie Carter, Little Rock Christian
Jacob Czanstkowski, Mountain Home
Garrett Rhodes, White Hall
Jordan Huskey, Greenbrier
Jake Jones, Benton
Class 2A Tournament All-State Baseball Team
Kale Edmonds, Woodlawn
Jaydon Wilmoth, Woodlawn
Dylan Butler, Woodlawn
Carter Alexander, Bigelow
Beau Billeck, Bigelow
Talon Kappus, Dierks
Braylan Bohlman, Acorn
Cooper Rabjohn, Rector
Easton Swafford, South Side Bee Branch
Trey Smith, Horatio
Cason Campbell, McCrory
Spencer Giles, Lavaca
Zayne Dugan, Mansfield
Cash Gillis, Riverside
Max Longing, St. Joseph
Nick Patterson, Buffalo Island Central
Isaac Cowett, Mountainburg
Jay Stuard, Murfreesboro
Trey Wren, Melbourne