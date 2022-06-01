Metroplan opens comment period for proposed regional trails network in Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline counties

Metroplan is accepting comment from the public on its "Central Arkansas Regional Greenways" plan.

The plan envisions paved bicycle and pedestrian paths and trails that would connect many cities and towns in Pulaski, Faulkner, Lonoke and Saline counties.

The public can comment on the proposed route locations, suggest additional destinations that should be considered and bring up other ideas.

Access to an interactive map is available at: https://bit.ly/3GBBGOK.

Once on the site, users can read more about the project and view the route map in great detail. Comments can be placed anywhere along routes by either clicking the route segment of the user's choice or clicking the red "Add a Comment" button above the map legend.

Metroplan has been studying the creation of the greenways for Central Arkansas for several years. The study included visits to the Razorback Regional Greenway, a 37.5-mile,trail that extends from south Fayetteville to the city of Bella Vista in Northwest Arkansas and the the 20-mile Swamp Rabbit Trail that uses greenway networks and abandoned rail lines to link city neighborhoods with downtown Greenville, two parks, Furman University and the town of Travelers Rest.

The Metroplan initiative also builds on development of the Southwest Trail, a 60-mile route from Central High School in Little Rock to Hot Springs.

Metroplan is the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for the four-county region of Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline counties.