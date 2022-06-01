Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

• A jury has resumed deliberations after a six-week trial to resolve defamation claims by Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard over their volatile marriage. The seven-person civil jury heard closing arguments Friday and deliberated for about two hours before leaving for the Memorial Day weekend. Jurors resumed deliberating in Fairfax County Circuit Court just after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying their career. Testimony featured a litany of lurid details of their short marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. Depp testified that he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times. In closing arguments, both sides told the jury that a verdict in their favor would give their clients their lives back.

• Actor Kevin Spacey said Tuesday that he will voluntarily travel to Britain to face criminal sexual assault charges, allowing authorities to formally charge him without having to pursue extradition. Last week, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service announced that law enforcement had authorized charges of four counts of sexual assault against three men as well as one charge of "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent." But Spacey, 62, cannot be formally charged unless he enters England or Wales. A representative for Spacey told the ABC News show "Good Morning America" that he would travel to Britain to defend himself. "While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence," Spacey said in a statement. A spokesman for the prosecutors declined to comment. In his statement, Spacey also said, "I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise." The first person to publicly accuse Spacey, a two-time Academy Award winner, of sexual misconduct was actor Anthony Rapp, who said in 2017 that Spacey had made unwanted sexual advances toward him in the 1980s, when he was 14. Spacey is currently defending himself in a lawsuit filed by Rapp in New York.

Supporters of both actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard rally outside of the Fairfax County Courthouse Friday, May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Va. A jury heard closing arguments in Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made their closing arguments to a Virginia jury in Depp's civil suit against his ex-wife.(AP Photo/Craig Hudson)



Actor Johnny Depp gestures to spectators in court after closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Friday, May 27, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)



This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, May 27, 2022. Depp is suing Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photos/Steve Helber, Pool)



Actor Amber Heard talks with her legal team including Elaine Bredehoft, left, and Benjamin Rottenborn, right, in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Friday, May 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)



Actress Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse Friday, May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Va. A jury heard closing arguments in Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made their closing arguments to a Virginia jury in Depp's civil suit against his ex-wife.(AP Photo/Craig Hudson)

