PotlatchDeltic OKs

CatchMark merger

PotlatchDeltic Corp. and CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction, according to a PotlatchDeltic announcement Tuesday.

The combined company would own approximately 2.2 million acres of timberlands, to include 626,000 acres in Idaho and more than 1.5 million acres in the South, per the release.

There would be nine PotlatchDeltic board members and one CatchMark board member on the board of directors for the combined company. The corporate headquarters would be in Spokane, Wash., and a regional office would be in Atlanta.

This transaction will require approval from CatchMark stockholders, the news release stated.

Deltic Timber Corp. of El Dorado was purchased and merged with Potlatch Corp. in 2017. The combined company controls 2 million acres of timber in Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Idaho and Minnesota.

-- Cristina LaRue

SWEPCO pursuing

sun, wind projects

Southwestern Electric Power Co. announced Tuesday it is seeking regulatory approval in Arkansas and adjacent states to add 999 megawatts of wind and solar energy by the end of 2025.

SWEPCO's proposal calls for the utility to add one solar and two wind projects that will be built by Invenergy and acquired by SWEPCO. The solar facility would be in Louisiana and the wind projects would be built in Texas and Oklahoma.

"SWEPCO's analysis of our generation needs showed that the lowest-cost, best-value option for capacity was adding wind and solar resources," said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer.

The utility needs additional capacity because of the retirement of five gas units in 2019 and 2020, and the scheduled shutdown of two more power plants this year and in 2023. SWEPCO says it is facing a capacity deficit beginning in 2023 that grows to 1,574 megawatts in 2028 after the retirement of other generating units.

SWEPCO, owned by American Electric Power of Ohio, has about 120,000 customers in western Arkansas.

-- Andrew Moreau

Index ends at 795.50

after climbing 9.83

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 795.50, down 9.83.

"A slight decline for the S&P 500 on Tuesday after a three-day rally as investors watch oil prices pushing inflation higher combined with comments from Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller regarding his preference for raising rates a half percentage [point] each meeting," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.