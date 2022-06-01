North Little Rock police investigate shooting that severely injured man

North Little Rock police responded Wednesday to a shooting on Washington Avenue that left one man injured, according to authorities.

Officers who arrived in the 2200 block of East Washington Avenue just after 10:50 a.m., located a male whose name was not immediately released, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department states.

The victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but his condition was not known Wednesday afternoon, the release states.

No suspect information was released, and the investigation was ongoing. Police were no longer at the scene by 1:15 p.m.