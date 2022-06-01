NWA NATURALS: Corpus Christi rallies past Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas couldn't protect a late lead as Corpus Christi rallied for an 8-7 win before an announced crowd of 2,247 on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Hooks scored three times in the seventh, seizing an 8-6 advantage. After Wilyer Abreu's solo home run, Justin Dirden laced a two-run triple to center. An outstretched Nick Loftin made a diving attempt on the play. He was shaken up and left the game.

Seuly Matias' homer, his eighth of the season, trimmed the deficit to 8-7 in the bottom of the seventh. But Northwest Arkansas, returning home after a 12-game road trip, got no closer.

Loftin went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, sparking a 12-hit attack. Second baseman Michael Massey also went 3 for 4.

Reliever Yefri Del Rosario (4-1) took the loss, allowing two hits and two runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Naturals starter Alec Marsh surrendered 9 hits and 6 runs (5 earned) in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out nine.

Massey's RBI single and Robbie Glendinning's run-scoring sacrifice fly gave Northwest Arkansas a 6-4 edge in the fourth.

Naturals shortstop Maikel Garcia went 1 for 5 and has reached base in 39 of 43 games played.

Jake Means' two-run double to the left-field corner highlighted a three-run third and forged a 4-4 tie for Northwest Arkansas.

In the top of that frame, Enmanuel Valdez's two-run blast to right put Corpus Christi up 4-1. It was the 10th home run of the season for Valdez, who is hitting .361.

The Hooks greeted Marsh with three hits in the first, taking a 2-0 lead.

Logan Porter's bases-loaded walk scored Loftin, making it 2-1 in the bottom of the first. With the bases still loaded, Matias lined into an inning-ending double play.

Massey was named Texas League player of the week Tuesday for the second time this season. He hit .481 and drove in nine runs during six games against Midland last week.

Today’s game

Corpus Christi at NW Arkansas Naturals

When 7:05 p.m.

Where Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

INTERNET milb.com

Pitchers Northwest Arkansas: LHP Drew Parrish (4-2, 1.63 ERA). Corpus Christi: RHP Jimmy Endersby (1-1, 2.82 ERA)

Homestand schedule

TODAY Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY Corpus Christi, 4:05 p.m.

FRIDAY Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY Corpus Christi, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY Corpus Christi, 2:05 p.m.

This week’s promotions

TODAY Barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6. … Fans can play baseball bingo to win prizes.







