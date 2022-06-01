Off the Wire

GOLF

Nicklaus not interested

Jack Nicklaus says he met with a Saudi Arabian group as a courtesy and had "zero interest" in running a rival golf circuit now being led by Greg Norman. "I don't care what kind of money they would have thrown at me. My allegiance has been to the PGA Tour," Nicklaus said Tuesday at his annual news conference ahead of the Memorial. "I grew up on the PGA Tour. I helped found the PGA Tour as it is today. My allegiance is there and it's going to stay there." Nicklaus was unusually brief, with three questions related to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series that is set to start next week outside of London and has an eight-tournament schedule, five of them in the United States. Norman has not announced the 48-man field that will be competing for $20 million in individual play and $5 million for a team concept. The PGA Tour and European tour has denied releases to their players under threat of losing their membership. Nicklaus had said in an interview with the Firepit Collective that the Saudi group had offered him "something in excess of $100 million," adding the job was "probably similar" to what Norman is doing. Norman is CEO of LIV Golf Investments, which is organizing the rival league and has pumped $300 million into other Asian Tour events. In the Firepit Collective story, Nicklaus said he turned the offer down verbally and in writing. Nicklaus said his design company is building a golf course in Saudi Arabia, and the same group involved with the course came to Florida to meet with him. "And they proposed this thing to me," Nicklaus said. "You know, I did it out of courtesy to them because we're doing a golf course for them. I've got zero interest in wanting to do something like that."

FOOTBALL

Jeudy's charges dropped

At the request of prosecutors, a suburban Denver judge on Tuesday dismissed charges against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy stemming from a dispute with his girlfriend that landed him in jail. Arapahoe County District Court Judge Chantel Contiguglia closed the case after the county district attorney's office filed a motion to dismiss the charges, said Eric Ross, a spokesman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Contiguglia also vacated a court hearing to enter a plea that had been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Ross said. That allowed Jeudy to attend the Broncos' OTA practice Tuesday afternoon. "We've been right there by his side throughout this whole thing," Broncos Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "Glad everything has been resolved and [it's] just time to move forward." Jeudy, 23, was arrested May 12 at the couple's suburban Denver home after his girlfriend reported he had locked some of her belongings and items for the baby in his car, preventing her from returning to Virginia. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, and had to spend the night in jail until he could appear before a judge because of the enhancer. In court the next day, the woman told Contiguglia she did not feel threatened during the dispute and that there was no physical contact. She asked for the charges against Jeudy to be dropped.

Griese back to sidelines

Brian Griese had established himself in a second career that had been more successful than his first as an 11-year quarterback in the NFL. Griese had followed up more than a decade analyzing big college football games each week with two years in the prized role as analyst on "Monday Night Football" when he decided he was ready for another career change. With ESPN looking to go a different direction in the booth, Griese went an entirely different direction in his career, leaving the work of a broadcaster to get back into the grind of the NFL as quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers. "I got to a point where I needed a new challenge," he said. "That coupled with the moment where ESPN decided to go in a different direction, I'm not saying they didn't, but they got a bigger fish. ... This opportunity came up, and it was a challenge that I wanted to run towards and not away from this." Griese's path to San Francisco was forged in part by his relationship with Coach Kyle Shanahan's father, Mike, who coached Griese in Denver for his first five seasons. Mike Shanahan set up the initial meeting that led to Griese taking the job in San Francisco.

Olsen named Fox analyst

At least when it comes to its top announcing crews, the NFL's free agency is over for this year. Fox completed its lineup for the 2022 season on Tuesday by announcing Greg Olsen as its lead NFL analyst. During its upfront presentation for advertisers two weeks ago, Fox announced that Kevin Burkhardt would be the top play-by-play announcer. The move was expected for a couple of months after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman moved to ESPN's "Monday Night Football." How long Olsen will remain in the top spot remains to be seen. Tom Brady has signed with Fox and will move into the booth after he retires for good from playing. Fox has two of the next three Super Bowls, including the game in Phoenix at the end of the 2022 season. Olsen has worked for Fox since 2017 and did some game, and studio analyst work while still playing. Olsen and Burkhardt were the network's No. 2 crew last season when Olsen retired following a 14-year NFL career. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will return as the sideline reporters.

BASEBALL

Nationals lose RHP

Washington Nationals right-hander Joe Ross will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, clouding his future with Washington in his final year under contract. Washington Manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Ross had opted for the surgery. The 29-year-old starter has been out since spring training with right elbow issues, and he exited a minor league rehab start last week. Ross was a member of the Nationals' 2019 championship team and appeared in two games during the World Series against Houston. Acquired as a minor leaguer in 2014, Ross is set to become a free agent for the first time this offseason. Martinez had rosier news on injured starter Stephen Strasburg, who will make his first minor league rehab start with Class AAA Rochester on Friday. Strasburg has been out since last June following surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.