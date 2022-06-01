100 years ago

June 1, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- The Cotton Belt shop pay roll for the first 15 days of May amounted to $90,000. This money does not include payrolls of the maintenance of way, transportation and traffic departments. Checks totaling nearly $180,000 will be distributed to Cotton Belt employees June 1. With the arrival of the material for the car department, it is said that the force in this department will be increased 45 men, seven about the highest ever employed during the boom days of 1919.

50 years ago

June 1, 1972

• The student-produced film dealing with the integration of Central High School, financed with funds from the Little Rock School District's $770,000 Emergency School Assistance Program Act grant, will be shown publicly for the first time Monday. Dr. Tom Teeter, the film's faculty advisor, said arrangements had been made to show the 20-minute color film on KETS Channel 2, the state's educational television network, this summer. It also will be available free to any Little Rock civic or educational group. The film was written and produced by Central High students, with some professional advice, and cost $13,000.

25 years ago

June 1, 1997

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Small police departments in four Arkansas counties can now can get the kind of investigative help previously unavailable to them. The North-Central Arkansas Major Case Squad was formally established this week. The squad, which encompasses Baxter, Boone, Marion and Newton counties, is the first in Arkansas and is based on similar highly successful squads in Missouri... Mountain Home Police Chief Phil Frame, chairman of the squad's board of directors, said representatives from several state and federal agencies offered their support at Wednesday's meeting. They include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Arkansas State Police, the state Game and Fish Commission and the National Parks Service. Also, small communities like Summit, Flippin, Lead Hill and Cotter pledged support. Like the Missouri major case squads, the agency asking for help is in charge of the investigation. The squad is there to help, not take over, according to Missouri Highway Patrol Capt. Jim Keathley, who works with Missouri's 18 major case squads and is helping train the Arkansas squad.

10 years ago

June 1, 2012

• Members of Arkansas' congressional delegation announced Wednesday a nearly $5.8 million Federal Aviation Administration grant for the Conway Municipal Airport. The $5,796,250 grant from the FAA Airport Improvement Program will be used to pave the runway and to install perimeter fencing at Conway's new airport. Its projected opening date is August 2014. U.S. Sens. Mark Pryor and John Boozman and U.S. Rep. Tim Griffin issued a joint news release praising the funding. The new, larger airport will replace the Dennis F. Cantrell Field Airport in Conway, which is constrained by Interstate 40 on the east and residential and commercial developments on the west, south and north sides. Two accidents involving turbojet aircraft motivated city officials to move the airport.