Outreach initiative takes hold at church

Fifty minutes of worship, 50 minutes of community outreach and a $50 donation to the Community Outreach fund every fifth Sunday is an initiative started by Pastor Derick Easter of New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church for church members to get more involved in the community while giving back to help fund a community project.

Located at 3319 S. Ohio St., Easter and his congregation recently went door to door delivering boxes full of Tupperware to every home in the Southern Crossett neighborhood Sunday.

"We're simply taking a box and placing it at the door," said Easter, who added that 65 boxes were delivered to the homes while an additional 35 boxes were delivered to residences near 34th Avenue and Virginia Street.

In the box filled with empty Tupperware was a note for the receiver.

The note tells the receiver to feel free to fill the Tupperware with food of their choice but never forget there is someone who wants to fill their life and heart with Jesus Christ.

Easter said the $50 donation is going toward Project Next, a fitness park Easter presented to the Pine Bluff Development and Planning Committee Commission almost two years ago.

In December 2020 Easter presented this new and different type of amenity for Pine Bluff through the church's Hype Center, a nonprofit organization.

Easter said he was inspired when he traveled to Memphis and stopped at Whitehaven's redesigned David Carnes Park off Shelby Drive near Fairfield, which was designed to get people active. The 9-acre park includes a walking trail, splash pad, ball field, 40-yard dash track and an obstacle course. Easter is bringing a similar attraction to Pine Bluff.

Due to the rising costs in construction, Easter said there had been some delays.

"Construction costs right now are just going up through the roof," he said. "We had to go back and renegotiate some of our dirt work and excavation and planking."

During Easter's presentation two years ago, he said the green space, which is near the Hype Center, would transform into a fitness oasis public park for the young and old with eight outdoor areas.

New St. Hurricane initiated a fundraiser called Project NEXT in which members raised $85,000 of the $140,000 cost. Easter said members have secured an additional $25,000 from a potential donor needing approximately $30,000 to complete the project. His initial request was to the city of Pine Bluff to fund the remainder of the project, and even though council members were on board with his initiative, the legalities of funding a religious organization was in question.

"There will be youth equipment and we are also developing the green space to play soccer, football, and for children to run around," said Easter, who plans to add an outdoor pavilion in the future with the group's nonprofit funds. "All of these are things that will take place in that particular area."

The park will include a walking track.

New St. Hurricane Baptist Church is a 20,000-square-foot church that houses a family life center, classrooms, gym, kitchen, and a meeting room.

In December, Easter opened the Hurricane Outreach Distribution Center. According to Easter, the distribution center is a project of the Hurricane Hype Center, the branch of the New St. Hurricane church and exists to "close the gap" felt by families in Pine Bluff and surrounding areas and build on partnerships with the Pine Bluff School District, early childhood agencies in southeast Arkansas and other individuals needing assistance, according to a news release.

Children's books, food and household items are just some of the things the Outreach Distribution Center provides.

"As we processed needs and organized our community impact action plan, one of the things we noticed was that families were in need of a multiplicity of things, right?" Easter said in a previous interview with the Pine Bluff Commercial. "So we started researching ways we could provide a lasting impact. We had given out food. We had given away gift baskets and doing food distributions and things of that nature, and we had an opportunity to partner with another organization that could provide commodities, needed resources and things that people needed, so we decided to go that route as a sustainable outreach plan that would give us long-term care to families in their time of need."

Easter said the church partnered with the Christian Appalachian Project for those resources. Easter announced Sunday that an anonymous donor, who is not a member of the church or lives in Pine Bluff, pledged to give $2,500 a quarter to their outreach efforts.

"They see and recognize our efforts and wanted to pour into the working ministries of our outreach efforts," said Easter. "We're grateful for that."