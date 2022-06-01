Rapper Lil Durk coming to North Little Rock on '7220 Deluxe' tour

Rapper Lil Durk is extending his “7220 Deluxe” Tour to include North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, 8 p.m. Sept. 18.

Tickets — $39.50-$69.50 plus service charges, with an eight-ticket limit per household — go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at the arena box office or via livenation.com or ticketmaster.com.

It'll be the second date on the 15-city second leg of the tour, which kicks off Sept. 17 at The Criterion in Oklahoma City and wraps up Oct. 17 at the WAMU Theater in Seattle.

The "7220" album, released in March, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts and went to No. 1 again four weeks later.