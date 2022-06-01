Razorbacks land transfer gymnast

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas gymnastics program landed a key graduate transfer in former UCLA standout Norah Flatley on Tuesday.

Flatley, a native of West Des Moines, Iowa, was a three-time All-American with the Bruins, and won the all-around title at the NCAA Raleigh (N.C.) Regional this spring and placed seventh at the NCAA Championships in the all-around with a 39.6.

The 5-1 senior had connections to the Arkansas coaching staff in Coach Jordyn Wieber, who was the Bruins' volunteer assistant coach during Flatley's freshman season, and assistants Felicia Hano and Kyla Ross, who were UCLA gymnasts her first two seasons there.

"I could not be more thrilled that Norah has chosen Arkansas for the upcoming season, to continue her academic and athletic career," Wieber said in a statement. " Norah brings so much to the table, including her performance quality, difficulty, and experience.

"She has already had incredible success and I have no doubt she will bring her competitive spirit and leadership to this program."

Flatley was named the 2022 Comeback Gymnast of the Year by College Gym News after suffering an ankle injury that shortened her junior year. She posted personal highs in the all-around (39.75), the floor exercise (9.975), the balance beam (9.95) and the vault (9.9) as a senior.

Flatley earned All-Pac 12 honors three times in her first two seasons, twice on the beam and once on the uneven bars, where she was named a regular-season All-American in 2019.

She was also a two-time junior national team member, winning two gold medals at the 2014 Pacific Rim Championships.