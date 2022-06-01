Reds top Sox, win first at Fenway since ’75 Series

BOSTON -- Luis Castillo struck out 10 while pitching six innings of one-hit ball, and the Cincinnati Reds beat Boston 2-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory at Fenway Park since Game 7 of the 1975 World Series.

Joey Votto twice doubled off the top of the outfield wall -- once to left, once to right and each perhaps an inch from a home run -- and Cincinnati scored both runs on Boston throwing errors.

Rafael Devers had the only hit off Castillo (2-2), who walked three before leaving with a 1-0 lead after six.

Tony Santillan, the fourth Reds pitcher, entered a one-hit shutout in the ninth and gave up a single to Kike Hernandez and a double to Devers. After J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts were retired, Alex Verdugo hit a chopper that Votto couldn't handle at first, allowing one run to score on the single.

Santillan then struck out Trevor Story on three pitches to earn his fourth save.

The Red Sox have scored a total of one run in back-to-back games against last-place teams that enter June a combined 22 games below .500.

The Red Sox are 12-2 against the Reds in interleague play, winning each of the previous nine games, and the first five at Fenway Park.

The teams also met in the 1975 World Series, which Cincinnati won in seven games one day after Carlton Fisk's arm-waving, 12th-inning homer in Game 6. The teams split the four games at Fenway.

In all, the Reds are 6-17-1 at the ballpark, including a 3-10-1 record against the Boston Braves when they played at Fenway for parts of the 1914-15 season.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GUARDIANS 8, ROYALS 3 Austin Hedges hit a three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez doubled in two runs, sending host Cleveland to a victory over Kansas City. Cal Quantrill (2-3) worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, to remain unbeaten in his career at Progressive Field and against the Royals.

MARINERS 10, ORIOLES 0 George Kirby (1-1), who started the season with the Class AA Arkansas Travelers, allowed four hits in six innings for his first big league win, and Taylor Trammell had three hits and four RBI to help visiting Seattle in a rout of Baltimore.

YANKEES 9, ANGELS 1 Noah Syndergaard was rocked in his return to New York, giving up Matt Carpenter's two-run homer in a four-run first inning that propelled the Yankees over the reeling Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard (4-3) allowed 5 runs, 7 hits and a walk in 2 innings

TWINS 8-0, TIGERS 2-4 Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as host Detroit beat the Minnesota Twins to split a doubleheader. Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens watched from a suite and saw his 26-year-old son Kody go 0 for 3, striking out twice and drawing a walk in his major league debut. Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs and Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer to help the Twins win the opener.

RANGERS 3, TAMPA BAY 0 Martin Perez retired all 16 batters after taking a 97-mph liner off his right leg in the second inning, lowering his major league-leading ERA to 1.42 with seven scoreless innings to lead host Texas over Tampa Bay.

JAYS 6, WHITE SOX 5 Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run home runs in host Toronto's win over Chicago, the Blue Jays' sixth in a row. Kevin Gausman (5-3) pitched five innings to win his second straight start.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 10, NATIONALS 0 Mark Canha led off with the first of his four hits, Starling Marte followed with a homer and the New York Mets totaled 17 hits in a blowout of visiting Washington.

CARDINALS 3, PADRES 2 (10) Albert Pujols hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and St. Louis beat San Diego. Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright struck out 10 and allowed 2 hits with 1 walk over 7 shutout innings.

GIANTS 7, PHILLIES 4 (11) Joc Pederson's two-run homer in the 11th inning helped power visiting San Francisco past Philadelphia. Luis Gonzalez had a career-high four hits for the Giants.

CUBS 8, BREWERS 7 Patrick Wisdom hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning, and Willson Contreras and P.J. Higgins also went deep as host Chicago beat Milwaukee.