Siloam Springs man accused of rape

BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man was arrested in connection with raping a 13-year-old girl.

Lamar Jamal Briggs, 41, was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with a $350,000 bond set.

He was arrested Saturday in connection with rape, sexual indecency with a child and sexually grooming a child. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against him.

Siloam Springs police started investigating last week after the girl disclosed Briggs had been sexually assaulting her for the last three years, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The girl disclosed details of the abuse when she was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, according to the affidavit. She reported Briggs had her watch adult pornography and then perform the same acts with him, according to the affidavit.

Police interviewed Briggs, who admitted to engaging in sex acts with the girl, according to the affidavit.

Briggs was ordered not to have any contact with the girl and not to have contact with any minor females without supervision, according to court documents.

Briggs' arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. July 5 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.



