GOLF

UALR's Albers earns all-region honors

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock's second-best all-time scorer, Anton Albers, was named a Division I All-Region honoree, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Tuesday.

Albers posted a 70.97 scoring average in his senior season -- the best single-season mark by a UALR golfer -- en route to being named the Sun Belt Conference golfer of the year.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BASEBALL

Travs' Jones again named Pitcher of the Week

Connor Jones claimed the Texas League's Pitcher of the Week award after throwing a seven-inning no-hitter last week against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Jones needed 88 pitches to complete the first half of Thursday's doubleheader, allowing three walks in the third inning but striking out eight. The former 2016 second-round draft selection of the St. Louis Cardinals has thrown 25 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings and has held opponents to a .192 batting average this season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone