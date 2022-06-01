Stillwater Regional Preview

On this edition of the Whole Hog Baseball Podcast, Matt Jones and Bubba Carpenter look at Arkansas' draw in the NCAA Tournament, and SEC Network analyst Troy Eklund joins the show to help preview the Stillwater Regional.

The Whole Hog Baseball Podcast publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and basketball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple, Spotify or most other podcast stores.



