Super Quiz: European History

1. Napoleon Bonaparte escaped from this Italian island in 1815.

2. This wall began going up in 1961.

3. This "Iron Lady" was the first woman to serve as Britain's prime minister.

4. King John of England signed this charter in 1215 at the behest of his barons.

5. The eruption of this volcano in 79 A.D. destroyed the city of Pompeii.

6. This was the final and decisive battle of the Napoleonic Wars.

7. This German was the seminal figure in the Protestant Reformation.

8. The Romans called this island "Hibernia."

9. This principality was first ruled by a member of the House of Grimaldi in 1297.

ANSWERS:

1. Elba

2. Berlin Wall

3. Margaret Thatcher

4. Magna Carta

5. Mount Vesuvius

6. Battle of Waterloo

7. Martin Luther

8. Ireland

9. Monaco