UNDER THE RADAR: Heber Springs’ Parker Brown

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Heber Springs’ Parker Brown.

Class: 2024

Position: Athlete

Size: 6-0, 180 pounds

Stats: As a sophomore, 114 carries for 840 yards (7.4 avg), 10 touchdowns, 17 receptions for 324 yards (19.1 avg), 5 touchdowns, 10 kickoff returns for 191 yards, 4 punt returns for 61 yards, more than 1,400 all-purpose yards

Interest: Arkansas Tech, UCA, OBU, Henderson State and others

Coach Todd Wood:

“He can really play any position he chooses to do so. We played him at tailback majority of the time but we love him out to slot receiver quite a bit. I think the last time we actually timed him he ran about a 4.48. I would say he’s a 4.5 or so on a regular basis. He probably has some of the better hands that I’ve seen in a long time. He has the ability to make adjustments to the passes. He’s not the size or the build of Hunter Henry but he reminds me so much of his ability to be able to catch the ball. He could pretty much put it around Hunter and he would be able to catch it. Whether above him, behind him — and this is what this kid is able to do.

“We ran Wildcat with him last year. So he has a lot of ability, a lot of strength. He went from football last year to basketball and I think he got team MVP for basketball and he went straight from basketball into track where he finished seventh in the [state] decathlon.”

Attending several college summer camps:

“I don’t think enough people have seen him yet but once he starts going to these camps like he’s doing this summer, I think he’s going to pick up a lot more interest.”



