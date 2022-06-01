Uvalde mourners start 2 weeks of funerals





UVALDE, Texas -- A week after a gunman ran into a Texas grade school and started shooting, the first of 21 funerals began on Tuesday. Meanwhile, at least one family still hasn't seen the body of their loved one.

Hundreds of mourners turned out for an afternoon Mass to remember Amerie Jo Garza at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which turned away several mourners after reaching capacity. Maite Rodriguez's funeral was scheduled for later Tuesday at a Uvalde funeral home.

The two 10-year-old fourth graders were among 19 children and two teachers killed when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos burst into a classroom on May 24 and began firing a military-style rifle. Visitation for one of the teachers, 48-year-old Irma Garcia, also was Tuesday, along with visitations for children Nevaeh Bravo and Jose Flores Jr.

Funerals will continue over the next 2½ weeks. Vincent Salazar's 11-year-old daughter, Layla, has the last of the scheduled services -- her visitation is June 15 with the funeral the next day. Salazar said the family likely won't see Layla's body until soon before the visitation.

Uvalde County Justice of the Peace Eulalio Diaz Jr. said the bodies of all 21 victims were sent to the medical examiner's office in San Antonio for autopsies, which he said is standard for a major crime.

"Our thing is to have all the facts," Diaz said. "Even though there is a deceased shooter and we probably won't have a trial, we still need to have the facts."

Diaz said the autopsies are complete. He declined to discuss preliminary results and said final reports will take three to four months.

Meanwhile, Diaz said, there simply isn't enough space at Uvalde's two funeral homes to keep all of the bodies, so many were sent to out-of-town funeral homes until services near. He said the Uvalde funeral homes are working with the families on when they can see the bodies.





A message left at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home wasn't immediately returned. A woman who answered the phone at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary declined an interview request.

POLICE RESPONSE

Investigators continue to seek answer about how police responded to the shooting, and the U.S. Department of Justice is reviewing law enforcement actions.

The blame for a delay in killing the gunman -- even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside -- was placed on the school district's homegrown police chief, Pete Arredondo, after the director of state police said Arredondo made the "wrong decision" not to breach the classroom, believing the gunman was barricaded inside and children weren't at risk.

Steven McCraw, head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Friday that after following the gunman into the building, officers waited over an hour to breach the classroom. The revelation raised new questions about whether lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by Border Patrol tactical officers.

Jacob Albarado, an off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed to the school with a shotgun borrowed from his barber, said Tuesday it was chaotic when he arrived in search of his daughter and wife. Both were physically unharmed in the attack, he said.

"To me, I believe everyone there was doing the best that they could, given the circumstances," he told NBC's "Today Show." "I believe everyone there was doing everything in their power."

Authorities have said Ramos legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.

