Westerman visits Chamber

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County staff and board members, along with Redfield Mayor Roben Brooks and Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, recently sat down for a discussion with Fourth District U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, who gave updates on issues and projects happening in the area, according to the chamber newsletter.

The group also gained insight from Westerman on the current state of the economy, the supply chain and its barge bottleneck problems, the Russia-Ukraine war and other important issues that affect the region. To stay connected with the congressman, people may subscribe to the Westerman newsletter at https://westerman.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe?token=U_nt9qf6N_rSgQmevU8n3GziRYDbbSG2MHpA0WGAfsI.