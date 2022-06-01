Sections
Wounded man found near North Little Rock Chuy’s; police believe shooting occurred away from restaurant

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:38 a.m.

North Little Rock police on Tuesday afternoon were investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

A person entered the Chuy's restaurant at 5105 Warden Road just after 1:45 p.m. and said that a person had been shot.

When officers reached the area they found a man who had been shot at least once, and he was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

Police determined that the shooting did not occur at the restaurant, but were still working to determine the location of the shooting late Tuesday afternoon, the release stated.

No suspect was named in the release, and the investigation is ongoing.

