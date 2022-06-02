21 means 21

The governor of Arkansas says the nation needs to have a conversation about whether to raise the age limit for buying a rifle in America. Let's have more than a conversation.

We the People have been trying to wrap our heads around mass shootings since at least Jonesboro, Ark., in 1998. Then Columbine the next year. And it seems as though these shootings are getting more common, even as schools harden their shells.

It's hard to put emotion aside even for a minute; it feels better when we scream. But the kids must count on adults to make sober decisions about how to protect them. So forgive us if we sound too clinical, or even businesslike, in today's offering. A lot depends on getting this right.

As has been said before, the Second Amendment isn't going anywhere. Neither is the gun culture of America. At least not anytime soon. By the time we debate long and hard enough to make constitutional changes (or changes on the U.S. Supreme Court) or stop Grandpa from taking little Jimmy squirrel hunting, there could be many more mass/school shootings.

What can we get done now?

Red-flag laws, for one. Putting more armed police on school campuses, for two. Boosting funding for mental health services, for three. Closing loopholes for background checks, for four.

That's a lot of change. Which could happen fast. And actually have an effect on the numbers of mass/school shootings.

But what about this idea to raise the legal age for buying rifles to 21?

There are a number of reasons to like this idea. Let's start with three:

1. Nikolas Cruz

2. Payton Gendron

3. Salvador Ramos

Those are the three accused shooters in the Parkland, Fla., Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, shootings, in order.

Their ages in order: 19, 18, 18.

There has been some talk, even in this paper, about limiting the semi-automatic type of military-styled weapons to those who reach at least the age of 21. That might be the only political way to do it.

But if we had our druthers, we'd limit any rifled gun, not just the AR-15 types. Some of us have seen the damage an old 30.06 (semi-automatic as well) can do to a deer. We don't see much of a difference between semi-automatic rifles, whether they are black and cool-looking with military grips like the AR-15, or made with a wood stock and a scope. High-powered semi-automatic is high-powered semi-automatic. If AR-15s are denied to teens, they'll reach for the next best thing.

There will be opposition. This being America, and this "conversation" being about guns, there'll be a lot of opposition.

For example, when we mention a person has to be 21 to buy alcohol and cigarettes in the United States, somebody will counter that the Constitution doesn't guarantee the right to bear alcohol.

We'd counter-counter that the Constitution doesn't mention any age limits in the Second Amendment, but, in order to form a more perfect Union, we've allowed our laws to set the limit at 18. And if 18 has proven a bad choice, which it has, then why not 21?

An 18-year-old might write a letter to the paper saying he hasn't done a darn thing wrong, so why can't he buy a rifle? Well, he might have never had a traffic ticket, either, yet he's paying for the sins of others when he buys car insurance. Life isn't always fair.

Another argument against our point of view: If a body can join the U.S. Army at 18 etc. etc. etc.

Yes, an 18-year-old is eligible to serve his country. And if he'd like to handle semi-automatic military rifles, we could point him to the nearest recruiting station.

This will all have to be sorted out by the courts. Some cases about age limits have already been ruled on. Others are awaiting rulings. The writers of these proposed laws, either on federal or state levels, will have to follow clear legal rules, lest sloppy work get their work thrown out altogether.

But we can't see a clear legal reason that the nation can't increase an age limit from 18 to 21, since the arbitrary 18 has already passed legal scrutiny. Especially given what's happened in our schools, grocery stores, churches and movie theaters in the last two decades. Judges and justices read the papers, too.

This isn't a partisan issue, or shouldn't be. For those who think the idea much too liberal for this country, let's remember that former President Trump advocated for raising the age: "People aren't bringing it up because they're afraid to bring it up. You can't buy a handgun at 18, 19 or 20. You have to wait until you're 21." And he criticized politicians for being afraid of the NRA.

Given the number of guns and magazines in this country, there will continue to be these troubles for a long time. But saying that doesn't mean that the people are powerless to make real changes.

Let's have more than a conversation. Let's have a vote.