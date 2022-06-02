4 die in wrecks on Arkansas roadways

Four people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday and Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police and Springdale police.

Robert Sanders, 53, of Sparkman, was killed around 10 a.m. Tuesday when his 2008 Ford F150 left the road on Arkansas 7 near Arkadelphia, crashing into a ditch and hitting a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mark Emberson Jr., 21, of Searcy, died around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday when his 2002 Ford Ranger crossed the center line of East Booth Road near Searcy, hitting a 2003 Izuzu truck.

State troopers investigating the two incidents reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Christopher Messer, 21, of Springdale, was killed shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday when his scooter crossed the opposite lanes of East Brown Road in Springdale and left the road. Messer was thrown from the vehicle and hit a metal culvert.

The report notes it was dark at the time, the street was not lit and that Messer's scooter's headlight was not working.

A Springdale police officer reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Wilbur Wheeler, 37, of Ravenden, was killed around 8 a.m. Wednesday when his 2008 Ford Taurus crossed the centerline of Arkansas 90 in rural Randolph County and hit an oncoming Mack truck.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.