Area students attend Boys State

Southeast Arkansas students were among those elected by their peers to the mock state Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday, as part of the 81st annual session of Arkansas Boys State.

During Boys State at the University of Central Arkansas at Conway, students build a mock government structure, including eight congressional districts, each with four senators and 12 representatives.

These students join more than 400 others from throughout the state attending the session. Also Tuesday, Boys State welcomed the beginning of campaigning for statewide office, including the office of governor, according to a news release.

STATE REPS, SENATORS

The following students were elected to their respective legislative positions in their mock congressional districts at Boys State.

Tae Daniels of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School was elected as a state representative;

Jorden Fields of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School was elected as a state senator;

Jordon Harris of Pine Bluff from Pine Bluff High School was elected as a state representative;

Matthew Hoskyn of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School was elected as a state representative;

Grant Kemp of Dewitt from DeWitt High School was elected as a state representative;

Tarion Marshall of Warren from Warren High School was elected as a state representative;

Brandon Palmer of Dermott from McGehee High School was elected as a state representative;

Chance Rabeneck of Stuttgart from Stuttgart High School was elected as a state representative;

Xander Sims of Lake Village from Lakeside High School (Lake Village) was elected as a state representative;

Cole Sullivan of Prattsville from Sheridan High School was elected as a state representative.

"Being elected as an Arkansas Boys State legislator is quite the special opportunity for these students," said David Saterfield, director of instruction for Arkansas Boys State. "They'll get an up-close and personal look at the legislative process with their own state legislators leading them through the process."

On Wednesday, students planned to meet with Arkansas legislators to learn more about the legislative branch and process. As part of their meeting, they planned to join their fellow Arkansas Boys state senators and representatives in creating mock legislation that they will debate and vote upon at the state Capitol on Friday.

"I'm excited to see what ideas these Arkansas Boys State legislators bring to the House and Senate floors on Friday," Saterfield said. "I hope they take it all in when they're at the Capitol. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Boys State is an immersive program in civics education designed for high school juniors. During their week at Boys State, delegates are assigned a political party, city, and county. Details: arboysstate.org.