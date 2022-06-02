Arkansas appeals court reverses woman’s drug conviction for lack of reasonable suspicion

A woman's conviction and five-year prison sentence for possession of drug paraphernalia was reversed and remanded because of a circuit court's denial of a motion to suppress evidence, the Arkansas Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

Marilyn Dumond was riding in the passenger seat when she and her husband were pulled over for speeding on Dec. 9, 2019, by Grant County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Norton. Dumond's husband was driving.

Norton initially wrote Dumond's husband a traffic ticket while waiting for dispatch to relay information on the couple back to him, and dispatch eventually informed the deputy that both had drug-related criminal histories.

Instead of issuing the traffic ticket to Dumond's husband, Norton decided to question the couple first and led his K-9 partner around the car for a free-air sniff, solely on the basis of their criminal record.

The dog "hit" on something in the car, according to court documents, but Norton didn't see anything else in the vehicle. As he walked to the other side of the car, however, Norton noticed a container in the ditch that had a crystal-like substance, syringes, a spoon and a plastic sack inside it.

Marilyn Dumond moved to suppress the evidence found inside the container, arguing the deputy didn't have reasonable suspicion to extend the traffic stop to conduct the free-air sniff, and that any evidence therefrom should be suppressed.

The state contended that Norton could conduct a free-air sniff because the couple was not stopped for an unreasonable amount of time and the K-9 was already with Norton.

The circuit court denied the motion to suppress, ruling there was no evidence the traffic stop lasted more than 15 minutes. It also noted that even if the citation was written, until it was delivered the couple had not been served, which meant the traffic stop was ongoing. The lower court reasoned that as long as the officer didn't detain the couple longer than 15 minutes, the deputy was allowed to inquire further.

The Court of Appeals stated that a police officer may detain a traffic offender while the officer completes certain routine tasks as part of a traffic stop, such as checking the vehicle's registration, checking the driver's license and criminal history and writing a citation or warning.

Further, it noted, the law states that once the purpose of the traffic stop is complete, an officer may not further detain the vehicle or its occupants unless something else occurs during the stop that generates necessary reasonable suspicion to justify further detention.

The Court of Appeals said the use of a drug dog during a traffic stop does not constitute an illegal search under the constitution, but the distinction is that the police may not extend the traffic stop to do so.

"Otherwise, any officer could thwart the Constitution and our rules by simply hanging on to the ticket," court documents state.

"... Prior criminal history, standing alone, is not sufficient to establish reasonable suspicion."

The Court of Appeals determined that the stop was concluded before Norton deployed the K-9 officer, and that the deputy didn't have reasonable suspicion to continue the stop upon its conclusion.

"Because we reverse the circuit court's denial to Dumond's motion to suppress, we must reverse her conviction and sentence and remand," the ruling states.